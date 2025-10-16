2026 Tortuga Music Festival Returns with Post Malone, Kenny Chesney, Riley Green

The 2026 Rock the Ocean’s Tortuga Music Festival will return to Fort Lauderdale Beach from April 10 to 12.

The annual three-day event marks the festival’s 13th year and will feature headliners Post Malone, Kenny Chesney, and Riley Green.

Along with the headliners, fans can expect performances from Dwight Yoakam, Ice Cube, Tyler Hubbard, The Fray, Russell Dickerson, Dustin Lynch, Clay Walker, Lukas Nelson, Colbie Caillat, Uncle Kracker, G. Love & Special Sauce, Amanda Shires and more.

Notably, Chesney will return as a headliner for the fifth time. He first topped the bill at the festival’s debut in 2013.

“I love everything about Tortuga, starting with that very first year!” Chesney said in a statement. “To be on the Atlantic Ocean with all that beach, the sea to one side and A1A to the other is everything this music is made of — and the people who’ve been coming out every time we’ve played there are my kind of people. Work hard, play harder and have fun while loving everyone in the space is a good way to be, and I can’t wait to get there next April.”

Tickets for Tortuga Music Festival 2026 go on sale Saturday, October 18, at 10 a.m. ET. Single-day and three-day passes will be available through the official festival website.

In addition to music, the event will continue its mission to raise awareness and funds for ocean conservation. Since launching in 2013, the festival has generated more than $6 million to support marine research and education programs. Attendees can visit Rock the Ocean’s Conservation Village during the event to learn about environmental initiatives and how to get involved.

For more details and ticket information, festivalgoers can visit the Tortuga Music Festival website.

An artist lineup can be found below:

