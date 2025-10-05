5 Seconds of Summer Announce 2026 Everyone’s A Star World Tour

5 Seconds of Summer are heading back on the road in 2026. The Australian pop-rock band announced plans for their Everyone’s A Star World Tour, which will take them across Europe, North America, Australia, and New Zealand beginning in March.

The run is set to kick off on March 26 in Belfast at SSE Arena. From there, the band is set to perform in cities such as Dublin, Glasgow, London, Cardiff, Paris, Amsterdam, Oslo, Berlin and Madrid before heading to North America.

The North American leg is scheduled to begin May 29 in Uncasville, CT, at Mohegan Sun Arena. From there, the band will make stops in cities such as Montreal, Boston, Baltimore, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, New York, Atlanta, Nashville, Seattle, Vancouver, Toronto and Kansas City before wrapping up that run on August 28 in Mountain View, CA, at Shoreline Amphitheatre.

After completing their U.S. and Canadian dates, the band will return home for an Australian run with performances in Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne, before wrapping up on November 6 at Kings Park in Perth.

The upcoming tour coincides with the release of their upcoming album, Everyone’s A Star, set for release November 14.

General ticket sales open Friday, October 31, at 10 a.m. local time. For more information and additional details, fans can visit the official 5 Seconds of Summer website.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Thu Mar 26 – Belfast, UK – SSE Arena

Fri Mar 27 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

Mon Mar 30 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

Tue Mar 31 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

Thu Apr 02 – London, UK – The O2

Sat Apr 04 – Manchester, UK – Co-Op Live

Sun Apr 05 – Cardiff, UK – International Arena

Tue Apr 07 – Antwerp, Belgium – AFAS Dome (Sportpaleis)

Wed Apr 08 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Fri Apr 10 – Amsterdam, The Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Mon Apr 13 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Tue Apr 14 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena

Thu Apr 16 – Oslo, Norway – Unity Arena

Sat Apr 18 – Stockholm, Sweden – Hovet

Sun Apr 19 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Forum Black Box

Tue Apr 21 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

Wed Apr 22 – Lodz, Poland – Atlas Arena

Fri Apr 24 – Budapest, Hungary – MVM Dome

Sat Apr 25 – Graz, Austria – Stadthalle

Mon Apr 27 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

Tue Apr 28 – Milan, Italy – Forum Black Box Thu

Apr 30 – Madrid, Spain – Palacio Vistalegre

Fri May 01 – Valencia, Spain – Roig Arena

Sun May 03 – Lisbon, Portugal – MEO Arena

Fri May 29 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

Sun May 31 – Hershey, PA – Giant Center

Tue Jun 02 – Hamilton, ON – TD Coliseum

Wed Jun 03 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Fri Jun 05 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sun Jun 07 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Tue Jun 09 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Arena

Thu Jun 11 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Sat Jun 13 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Tue Jun 16 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Wed Jun 17 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

Fri Jun 19 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Sun Jun 21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Tue Jun 23 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Fri Jun 26 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

Sat Jun 27 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

Tue Jun 30 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Thu Jul 02 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Jul 04 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Tue Jul 07 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Thu Jul 09 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

Sat Jul 11 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Wed Jul 22 – Shakopee, MN – Mystic Lake Amphitheater

Fri Jul 24 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Jul 25 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Mon Jul 27 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Wed Jul 29 – Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheater

Wed Aug 05 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Thu Aug 06 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sat Aug 08 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Sun Aug 09 – Richmond, VA – Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront

Wed Aug 12 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

Fri Aug 14 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sat Aug 15 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Tue Aug 18 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Thu Aug 20 – Kansas City, MO – TBA

Sat Aug 22 – Denver, CO – Junkyard

Wed Aug 26 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 28 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sat Oct 24 – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena

Wed Oct 28 – Brisbane, Australia – Riverstage

Fri Oct 30 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena

Mon Nov 02 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

Fri Nov 06 – Perth, Australia – Kings Park