5 Seconds of Summer Announce 2026 Everyone’s A Star World Tour

5 Seconds of Summer are heading back on the road in 2026. The Australian pop-rock band announced plans for their Everyone’s A Star World Tour, which will take them across Europe, North America, Australia, and New Zealand beginning in March.
The run is set to kick off on March 26 in Belfast at SSE Arena. From there, the band is set to perform in cities such as Dublin, Glasgow, London, Cardiff, Paris, Amsterdam, Oslo, Berlin and Madrid before heading to North America.
The North American leg is scheduled to begin May 29 in Uncasville, CT, at Mohegan Sun Arena. From there, the band will make stops in cities such as Montreal, Boston, Baltimore, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, New York, Atlanta, Nashville, Seattle, Vancouver, Toronto and Kansas City before wrapping up that run on August 28 in Mountain View, CA, at Shoreline Amphitheatre.
After completing their U.S. and Canadian dates, the band will return home for an Australian run with performances in Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne, before wrapping up on November 6 at Kings Park in Perth.
The upcoming tour coincides with the release of their upcoming album, Everyone’s A Star, set for release November 14.
General ticket sales open Friday, October 31, at 10 a.m. local time. For more information and additional details, fans can visit the official 5 Seconds of Summer website.
A complete list of tour dates can be found below:
5 Seconds of Summer 2026 World Tour Dates
Thu Mar 26 – Belfast, UK – SSE Arena
Fri Mar 27 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
Mon Mar 30 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
Tue Mar 31 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena
Thu Apr 02 – London, UK – The O2
Sat Apr 04 – Manchester, UK – Co-Op Live
Sun Apr 05 – Cardiff, UK – International Arena
Tue Apr 07 – Antwerp, Belgium – AFAS Dome (Sportpaleis)
Wed Apr 08 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
Fri Apr 10 – Amsterdam, The Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Mon Apr 13 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
Tue Apr 14 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena
Thu Apr 16 – Oslo, Norway – Unity Arena
Sat Apr 18 – Stockholm, Sweden – Hovet
Sun Apr 19 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Forum Black Box
Tue Apr 21 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena
Wed Apr 22 – Lodz, Poland – Atlas Arena
Fri Apr 24 – Budapest, Hungary – MVM Dome
Sat Apr 25 – Graz, Austria – Stadthalle
Mon Apr 27 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle
Tue Apr 28 – Milan, Italy – Forum Black Box Thu
Apr 30 – Madrid, Spain – Palacio Vistalegre
Fri May 01 – Valencia, Spain – Roig Arena
Sun May 03 – Lisbon, Portugal – MEO Arena
Fri May 29 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
Sun May 31 – Hershey, PA – Giant Center
Tue Jun 02 – Hamilton, ON – TD Coliseum
Wed Jun 03 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Fri Jun 05 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Sun Jun 07 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
Tue Jun 09 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Arena
Thu Jun 11 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Sat Jun 13 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Tue Jun 16 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Wed Jun 17 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center
Fri Jun 19 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Sun Jun 21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Tue Jun 23 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
Fri Jun 26 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena
Sat Jun 27 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
Tue Jun 30 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Thu Jul 02 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Sat Jul 04 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Tue Jul 07 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
Thu Jul 09 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena
Sat Jul 11 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Wed Jul 22 – Shakopee, MN – Mystic Lake Amphitheater
Fri Jul 24 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sat Jul 25 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
Mon Jul 27 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
Wed Jul 29 – Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheater
Wed Aug 05 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
Thu Aug 06 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sat Aug 08 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Sun Aug 09 – Richmond, VA – Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront
Wed Aug 12 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live
Fri Aug 14 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Sat Aug 15 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Tue Aug 18 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
Thu Aug 20 – Kansas City, MO – TBA
Sat Aug 22 – Denver, CO – Junkyard
Wed Aug 26 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
Fri Aug 28 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
Sat Oct 24 – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena
Wed Oct 28 – Brisbane, Australia – Riverstage
Fri Oct 30 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena
Mon Nov 02 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena
Fri Nov 06 – Perth, Australia – Kings Park