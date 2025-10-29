A Perfect Circle Plot First Tour Since 2018

A Perfect Circle are returning to the road in 2026, announcing their I Feel Everything Tour across Europe and the U.K. next summer. The trek marks the band’s first extended run of live performances in several years.

“To our European friends… We miss you,” A Perfect Circle guitarist Billy Howerdel said in a statement. “It’s been far too long… like seven years too long. We found a solution.”

The tour begins June 3 at London’s O2 Academy Brixton and will continue through July 4, wrapping up in Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg at Rockhal. Stops include performances at major European festivals like Rock am Ring, Rock im Park, Nova Rock, and Copenhell, along with headline appearances in cities such as Munich, Prague, Zurich, and Amsterdam.

Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday (Oct. 31) at 10 a.m. local time and can be purchased through the band’s official website at aperfectcircle.com. Fans can also find A Perfect Circle Tickets on Ticket Club, where members save big with no service fees compared to other resale marketplaces.

A Perfect Circle, formed by guitarist Billy Howerdel and Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan, rose to prominence in the early 2000s with their debut album Mer de Noms. They last released Eat The Elephant in 2018.

June 3 – London, U.K. @ O2 Academy Brixton

June 4 – London, U.K. @ O2 Academy Brixton

June 6 – Nurnberg, Germany @ Rock Im Park

June 7 – Nurburg, Germany @ Rock Am Ring

June 9 – Munchen, Germany @ Zenith

June 10 – Warszawa, Poland @ Torwar

June 12 – Wien, Austria @ Nova Rock Festival

June 13 – Ferrara, Italy @ Ferrara Summer Festival

June 15 – Budapest, Hungary @ Budapest Park

June 16 – Zagreb, Croatia @ SRC Šalata

June 18 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Halle622

June 21 – Dusseldorf, Germany @ Mitsubishi Hall

June 24 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live

June 26 – Kobenhavn, Denmark @ Copenhell

June 28 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Gröna Lund

July 1 – Berlin, Germany @ Zitadelle

July 2 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Forum Karlín

July 4 – Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg @ Rockhal

