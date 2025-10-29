A Perfect Circle Plot First Tour Since 2018

A Perfect Circle are returning to the road in 2026, announcing their I Feel Everything Tour across Europe and the U.K. next summer. The trek marks the band’s first extended run of live performances in several years.
“To our European friends… We miss you,” A Perfect Circle guitarist Billy Howerdel said in a statement. “It’s been far too long… like seven years too long. We found a solution.”
The tour begins June 3 at London’s O2 Academy Brixton and will continue through July 4, wrapping up in Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg at Rockhal. Stops include performances at major European festivals like Rock am Ring, Rock im Park, Nova Rock, and Copenhell, along with headline appearances in cities such as Munich, Prague, Zurich, and Amsterdam.
Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday (Oct. 31) at 10 a.m. local time and can be purchased through the band's official website at aperfectcircle.com.
A Perfect Circle, formed by guitarist Billy Howerdel and Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan, rose to prominence in the early 2000s with their debut album Mer de Noms. They last released Eat The Elephant in 2018.
A Perfect Circle | I Feel Everything Tour Dates
June 3 – London, U.K. @ O2 Academy Brixton
June 4 – London, U.K. @ O2 Academy Brixton
June 6 – Nurnberg, Germany @ Rock Im Park
June 7 – Nurburg, Germany @ Rock Am Ring
June 9 – Munchen, Germany @ Zenith
June 10 – Warszawa, Poland @ Torwar
June 12 – Wien, Austria @ Nova Rock Festival
June 13 – Ferrara, Italy @ Ferrara Summer Festival
June 15 – Budapest, Hungary @ Budapest Park
June 16 – Zagreb, Croatia @ SRC Šalata
June 18 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Halle622
June 21 – Dusseldorf, Germany @ Mitsubishi Hall
June 24 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live
June 26 – Kobenhavn, Denmark @ Copenhell
June 28 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Gröna Lund
July 1 – Berlin, Germany @ Zitadelle
July 2 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Forum Karlín
July 4 – Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg @ Rockhal