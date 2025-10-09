Alan Jackson Announces Farewell Concert at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium

Alan Jackson will end his touring career with a final concert in Nashville next summer. The Country Music Hall of Famer announced plans for “Last Call: One More for the Road – The Finale,” taking place June 27 at Nissan Stadium.

“We just felt like we had to end it all where it all started for me, and that’s in Nashville – Music City – where country music lives,” Jackson shared.

The concert will feature a lineup of country stars, including Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Riley Green, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Jon Pardi, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, and Lee Ann Womack. Additional performers will be announced later.

The Nashville show follows Jackson’s announcement earlier this year that he is retiring from the road. During his May performance in Milwaukee, the final stop of his Last Call — One More for the Road Tour, Jackson told fans, “This is my last road show,” he said. “It’s been a long, sweet ride. It started 40 years ago. I’ve really lived the American dream for sure – I’m so blessed.”

Jackson is one of the best-selling country artists of all time, with 26 No. 1 hits on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. He has earned three Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year awards and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2017.

Registration for pre-sale access is open now through October 13 for Jackson’s final show. Pre-sales begin October 15 at 10 a.m. Central, and tickets go on sale to the general public October 17 at 10 a.m.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit Alan Jackson’s official website.