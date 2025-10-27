Alemán, Gera MX Unite for First-Ever U.S. Tour as Rich Mafia

Two of Mexico’s biggest rap stars are teaming up for the first time. Alemán and Gera MX have announced their debut U.S. tour as Rich Mafia, marking a new chapter in Latin hip-hop following years of rivalry between the artists.

The Rich Mafia U.S. Tour kicks off January 29 in Denver and runs through February 21 in Chicago, with stops in cities including Los Angeles, San Diego, Dallas, and New York. The tour will feature tracks from their collaborative album Rich Mafia Vol. 1 alongside fan favorites from each artist’s solo career.

Released in November 2024, Rich Mafia Vol. 1 brought together Alemán’s Rich Vagos and Gera MX’s Homegrown Mafia — two of Mexico’s most prominent rap collectives — and signaled a long-awaited reconciliation between the artists. The 12-track project includes collaborations with C. Tangana, Junior H, and legendary hip-hop producer DJ Premier, blending Mexican rap with global hip-hop influences.

After wrapping their U.S. run, Alemán and Gera MX will perform at Mexico City’s Vive Latino 2026 festival, one of Latin America’s premier music events, taking place March 14–15.

Tickets for the Rich Mafia U.S. Tour go on sale Friday, October 31, at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, October 28, at 10 a.m. local through Citi Entertainment.

Find their full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Alemán and Gera MX | Rich Mafia U.S. Tour Dates