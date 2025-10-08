Ali Wong Announces 2026 “Ali Wong Live” Tour Across the U.S.

Comedian and actress Ali Wong has announced her 2026 “Ali Wong Live” tour, a new run of stand-up shows that will take her across the United States early next year.

The tour begins January 16 in Houston at Music Hall. From there, the comedian is set to make stops in cities such as San Antonio, Las Vegas, Orlando, Jacksonville, Charlotte, Savannah, Atlanta, Cincinnati, and Louisville before wrapping up on May 16 in St. Louis at Stifel Theatre.

Tickets for Ali Wong Live will be available through a series of presales beginning Wednesday, October 8 at 10 a.m. local time. The general onsale will follow on Friday, October 10 at 10 a.m. local time.

Wong is an Emmy Award-winning performer known for her hit Netflix stand-up specials Baby Cobra, Hard Knock Wife, and Don Wong. Her most recent special, Ali Wong: Single Lady, premiered on Netflix in October 2024 and earned her a Golden Globe Award, along with nominations from the Critics Choice Television Awards and the Directors Guild of America Awards.

Her 2019 book, Dear Girls: Intimate Tales, Untold Secrets & Advice for Living Your Best Life, became a New York Times bestseller.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit Wong’s official website.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Jan 16 | Houston, TX | 713 Music Hall

Jan 18 | San Antonio, TX | Majestic Theatre

Feb 14 | Brooks, CA | Cache Creek Casino Resort – Events Center

Feb 27 | Las Vegas, NV | Wynn Las Vegas – Encore Theater*

Feb 28 | Las Vegas, NV | Wynn Las Vegas – Encore Theater*

Mar 14 | Tucson, AZ | The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall

Mar 29 | Orlando, FL | Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Apr 01 | Jacksonville, FL | Florida Theatre

Apr 03 | Hollywood, FL | Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

Apr 05 | St. Petersburg, FL | Mahaffey Theater

Apr 07 | Charlotte, NC | Ovens Auditorium

Apr 08 | Charleston, SC | North Charleston Performing Arts Center

Apr 09 | Savannah, GA | Johnny Mercer Theatre

Apr 11 | Atlanta, GA | Tabernacle

Apr 25 | El Paso, TX | Abraham Chavez Theatre

May 13 | Cincinnati, OH | The Andrew J Brady Music Center

May 14 | Indianapolis, IN | Murat Theatre @ Old National Centre

May 15 | Louisville, KY | The Louisville Palace

May 16 | St. Louis, MO | Stifel Theatre