Alice Cooper, Criss Angel Team Up for Shock Rock and Magic Spectacle in Las Vegas

Rock’s ultimate showman and magic’s modern master are joining forces for a one-of-a-kind Las Vegas spectacle. Alice Cooper and Criss Angel will co-headline Welcome to Our Nightmare, a limited-engagement production blending shock rock and illusion at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

The show will premiere March 6 and 7, 2026, inside the Criss Angel Theater, promising “a theatrical visual feast that will destroy your mind.” The 90-minute performance will fuse Cooper’s iconic hits — including “Poison,” “I’m 18,” “School’s Out,” and “You and Me” — with Angel’s signature brand of death-defying magic and high-tech mayhem.

Described as a “Shock Rock Magic experience,” the collaboration marks the first time the longtime friends and self-proclaimed “father and son” performers have shared a stage. “Welcome to Our Nightmare” aims to immerse audiences in a hybrid world of rock concert and supernatural spectacle, where music meets mindfreak.

Fans can also purchase exclusive upgrades, including the Ultimate VIP Nightmare Experience, which features a backstage meet-and-greet with both stars, and a Nightmare Collectible Package.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, November 6 at 10 a.m. PT, with presale access beginning November 4 at 10 a.m. PT. Performances begin at 7 p.m. both nights. Tickets and VIP details will be available through Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino’s website and by phone at (855) 234-7469.

For Cooper, the collaboration is another chapter in a five-decade career defined by theatrical rock. Known as the “Godfather of Shock Rock,” his live shows have long blurred the lines between horror and performance art, complete with guillotines, snakes, and fake blood.

Angel, dubbed the “biggest name in Las Vegas magic” by Bloomberg Businessweek, continues to redefine the boundaries of illusion through his MINDFREAK brand and television specials.

Welcome to Our Nightmare adds to Planet Hollywood’s legacy of resident entertainment, joining a lineup that includes the Black Eyed Peas, Shania Twain, and Jeff Dunham.

Tickets for this limited-run experience are expected to move fast — after all, when Alice Cooper and Criss Angel invite you into their nightmare, it’s probably best not to blink.