ALLEYCVT tickets on sale in Austin at The Concourse Project

ALLEYCVT brings a high-voltage night of bass and beats to Austin on March 7, 2026, performing at The Concourse Project. The rising electronic artist is known for heavy drops, meticulous sound design, and a fan community that packs dance floors nationwide. Austin’s reputation as a destination for cutting-edge live music makes this a perfect match for a late-night set built for moving.

ALLEYCVT’s shows deliver a blend of festival-ready energy and club intimacy, with sets that balance melodic builds and powerful low end. Expect immersive lighting and an atmosphere that turns The Concourse Project into a full-body experience. Whether you discovered the artist at a festival stage or through a viral clip, this stop offers a chance to catch the sound up close in one of Texas’ most talked-about electronic music venues.

If you’re building your spring show calendar, put this one near the top—Austin crowds and big-room production make for a peak-season night out.

