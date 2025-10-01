From Screen to Sphere: AMC FearFest Teams With Las Vegas Venue for Halloween Takeover

AMC Networks and Sphere Entertainment are teaming up this October to deliver a Halloween crossover for both television and live-event audiences, pairing AMC’s long-running FearFest programming with Sphere’s “Sphere of Fear“ spectacle in Las Vegas.

The first-of-its-kind partnership brings global brands into both properties, with BACARDÍ Rum leading the charge through a creative takeover on the Sphere’s massive Exosphere display. The activation, which runs October 3 through 9, will feature visuals of red smoke morphing into sinister imagery before revealing the brand’s iconic bat logo. Drone footage of the display will be incorporated into AMC Networks’ linear, streaming, digital, and social platforms throughout the month.

“This new partnership with Sphere that runs across FearFest and Sphere of Fear is like nothing we’ve done before,” said Mike DiGiacomo, head of integrated marketing and Content Room for AMC Networks. “We can’t wait to light up our platforms with 650 hours of terrifying films, shows and specials and – for the first time – amplify footage of Sphere’s Exosphere across AMC Networks’ platforms.”

Now in its second year, Sphere of Fear transforms the Las Vegas venue into a nightly Halloween attraction, with themed content shows beginning October 3. Visuals will run hourly from 5 p.m. to 3 a.m. PT and be livestreamed worldwide through XO Stream.

Alongside BACARDÍ, Kraft Heinz joins as a key sponsor, with Velveeta highlighted in custom cross-platform content and as sponsor of AMC+’s “Best of FearFest” collection.

Marcus Ellington, EVP of ad sales and sponsorships for Sphere, called the collaboration “a new era of multi-platform activations,” noting that premier brands have embraced the crossover between broadcast and the Exosphere.

AMC’s FearFest will once again feature horror staples such as Halloween, A Nightmare on Elm Street, Friday the 13th, and Final Destination, plus titles from the Stephen King library including It, The Shining and Misery. The programming also includes new episodes of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, upcoming Anne Rice series Talamasca: The Secret Order, and a holiday special of The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs.

Sphere’s “Sphere of Fear” celebration and AMC’s “FearFest” run throughout October, bringing a combination of live spectacle and classic programming to audiences worldwide. Find more details here.