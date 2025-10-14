Andrea Bocelli Announces North American Romanza 30th Anniversary World Tour Dates

Andrea Bocelli will celebrate three decades of his groundbreaking 1997 album Romanza with newly announced Romanza – 30th Anniversary World Tour North American dates.

The Romanza – 30th Anniversary World Tour North American leg begins in February 2026, with performances scheduled in cities such as Columbus, Hollywood, Tampa, Raleigh, Birmingham, Nashville, and Chicago.

These dates follow Bocelli’s highly anticipated Winter 2025 Tour, which will feature performances in major cities such as Dallas, Boston, Washington, and New York—where Bocelli will mark over 25 years of appearances at Madison Square Garden.

Tickets for Andrea Bocelli’s upcoming tour will be available beginning with a special social fan presale on Wednesday, October 15 at 10 a.m. local time. An American Express presale will follow at 11 a.m. local time the same day. General public ticket sales open Friday, October 17 at 10 a.m. local time.

Tickets for Andrea Bocelli's upcoming tour will be available beginning with a special social fan presale on Wednesday, October 15 at 10 a.m. local time. An American Express presale will follow at 11 a.m. local time the same day. General public ticket sales open Friday, October 17 at 10 a.m. local time.

Since first captivating the world with his rendition of “Con te partirò,” Bocelli has sold more than 90 million records globally and performed for royalty, presidents, and millions of devoted fans.

A complete list of North American tour dates can be found below:

Date Venue and City February 7, 2026 Schottenstein Center – Columbus, OH February 12, 2026 Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Hollywood, FL February 17, 2026 Benchmark International Arena – Tampa, FL February 20, 2026 Lenovo Center – Raleigh, NC February 22, 2026 Legacy Arena at the BJCC – Birmingham, AL February 23, 2026 Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN February 25, 2026 United Center – Chicago, IL

Date Venue and City December 4, 2025 American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX December 6, 2025 Rupp Arena – Lexington, KY *First performance in Lexington December 7, 2025 Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI December 9, 2025 TD Coliseum – Hamilton, ON *First performance in Hamilton December 11, 2025 TD Garden – Boston, MA December 13, 2025 PeoplesBank Arena – Hartford, CT December 14, 2025 Capital One Arena – Washington, DC December 17, 2025 Madison Square Garden – New York, NY *Marking over 25 years of Andrea Bocelli at MSG December 18, 2025 Madison Square Garden – New York, NY *Marking over 25 years of Andrea Bocelli at MSG December 21, 2025 Kaseya Center – Miami, FL

