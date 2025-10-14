Andrea Bocelli Announces North American Romanza 30th Anniversary World Tour Dates

Andrea Bocelli will celebrate three decades of his groundbreaking 1997 album Romanza with newly announced Romanza – 30th Anniversary World Tour North American dates.
The Romanza – 30th Anniversary World Tour North American leg begins in February 2026, with performances scheduled in cities such as Columbus, Hollywood, Tampa, Raleigh, Birmingham, Nashville, and Chicago.
These dates follow Bocelli’s highly anticipated Winter 2025 Tour, which will feature performances in major cities such as Dallas, Boston, Washington, and New York—where Bocelli will mark over 25 years of appearances at Madison Square Garden.
Tickets for Andrea Bocelli’s upcoming tour will be available beginning with a special social fan presale on Wednesday, October 15 at 10 a.m. local time. An American Express presale will follow at 11 a.m. local time the same day. General public ticket sales open Friday, October 17 at 10 a.m. local time.
For full ticketing details and VIP packages, visit AndreaBocelli.com. Fans can also find resale options and exclusive member savings at Andrea Bocelli Tickets on Ticket Club, where members can save by avoiding typical service fees.
Since first captivating the world with his rendition of “Con te partirò,” Bocelli has sold more than 90 million records globally and performed for royalty, presidents, and millions of devoted fans.
A complete list of North American tour dates can be found below:
Andrea Bocelli Romanza – 30th Anniversary World Tour Dates
|Date
|Venue and City
|February 7, 2026
|Schottenstein Center – Columbus, OH
|February 12, 2026
|Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Hollywood, FL
|February 17, 2026
|Benchmark International Arena – Tampa, FL
|February 20, 2026
|Lenovo Center – Raleigh, NC
|February 22, 2026
|Legacy Arena at the BJCC – Birmingham, AL
|February 23, 2026
|Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN
|February 25, 2026
|United Center – Chicago, IL
Andrea Bocelli Winter 2025 Tour Dates
|Date
|Venue and City
|December 4, 2025
|American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX
|December 6, 2025
|Rupp Arena – Lexington, KY *First performance in Lexington
|December 7, 2025
|Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI
|December 9, 2025
|TD Coliseum – Hamilton, ON *First performance in Hamilton
|December 11, 2025
|TD Garden – Boston, MA
|December 13, 2025
|PeoplesBank Arena – Hartford, CT
|December 14, 2025
|Capital One Arena – Washington, DC
|December 17, 2025
|Madison Square Garden – New York, NY *Marking over 25 years of Andrea Bocelli at MSG
|December 18, 2025
|Madison Square Garden – New York, NY *Marking over 25 years of Andrea Bocelli at MSG
|December 21, 2025
|Kaseya Center – Miami, FL
Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at TicketClub by visiting this link and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS”.