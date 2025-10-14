Andrea Bocelli Announces North American Romanza 30th Anniversary World Tour Dates

By Victoria Drum 52 minutes ago

Andrea Bocelli will celebrate three decades of his groundbreaking 1997 album Romanza with newly announced Romanza – 30th Anniversary World Tour North American dates.

The Romanza – 30th Anniversary World Tour North American leg begins in February 2026, with performances scheduled in cities such as Columbus, Hollywood, Tampa, Raleigh, Birmingham, Nashville, and Chicago.

These dates follow Bocelli’s highly anticipated Winter 2025 Tour, which will feature performances in major cities such as Dallas, Boston, Washington, and New York—where Bocelli will mark over 25 years of appearances at Madison Square Garden.

Tickets for Andrea Bocelli’s upcoming tour will be available beginning with a special social fan presale on Wednesday, October 15 at 10 a.m. local time. An American Express presale will follow at 11 a.m. local time the same day. General public ticket sales open Friday, October 17 at 10 a.m. local time.

For full ticketing details and VIP packages, visit AndreaBocelli.com. Fans can also find resale options and exclusive member savings at Andrea Bocelli Tickets on Ticket Club, where members can save by avoiding typical service fees.

Since first captivating the world with his rendition of “Con te partirò,” Bocelli has sold more than 90 million records globally and performed for royalty, presidents, and millions of devoted fans.

A complete list of North American tour dates can be found below:

Andrea Bocelli Romanza – 30th Anniversary World Tour Dates

DateVenue and City
February 7, 2026Schottenstein Center – Columbus, OH
February 12, 2026Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Hollywood, FL
February 17, 2026Benchmark International Arena – Tampa, FL
February 20, 2026Lenovo Center – Raleigh, NC
February 22, 2026Legacy Arena at the BJCC – Birmingham, AL
February 23, 2026Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN
February 25, 2026United Center – Chicago, IL

Andrea Bocelli Winter 2025 Tour Dates

DateVenue and City
December 4, 2025American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX
December 6, 2025Rupp Arena – Lexington, KY *First performance in Lexington
December 7, 2025Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI
December 9, 2025TD Coliseum – Hamilton, ON *First performance in Hamilton
December 11, 2025TD Garden – Boston, MA
December 13, 2025PeoplesBank Arena – Hartford, CT
December 14, 2025Capital One Arena – Washington, DC
December 17, 2025Madison Square Garden – New York, NY *Marking over 25 years of Andrea Bocelli at MSG
December 18, 2025Madison Square Garden – New York, NY *Marking over 25 years of Andrea Bocelli at MSG
December 21, 2025Kaseya Center – Miami, FL

