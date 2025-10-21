Anthony Rodia tickets on sale in Stamford at Palace Theatre

Anthony Rodia brings his sharp observational humor and relatable storytelling to the Stamford Center for the Arts – Palace Theatre in Stamford, Connecticut, on October 16, 2026, at 8 p.m. Known for his viral comedy videos and sold-out tours, Rodia connects with audiences through hilarious takes on family life and everyday experiences.

Tickets for the October 16 show are on sale now. Fans can buy through the Palace Theatre box office or ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major live events with no hidden fees.

Rodia’s stand-up shows are filled with spontaneous energy and crowd interaction, making each performance unique. The Palace Theatre’s intimate layout enhances his signature storytelling style, promising a night of nonstop laughter for Connecticut comedy fans.

Shop for Anthony Rodia tickets at Palace Theatre on October 16, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 5% off on Anthony Rodia tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.