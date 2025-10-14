Ariana Grande Fans Fear Ticket Cancellations Amid Ticketmaster Crackdown

Fans gearing up for Ariana Grande’s “Eternal Sunshine Tour” are facing confusion and panic after Ticketmaster began reviewing purchases for suspicious activity and cancelling tickets believed to have been resold or transferred outside its approved system.
Ticketmaster confirmed that it has partnered with Grande’s team to cancel tickets flagged as resales or suspicious purchases.
However, while the company says the effort is aimed at curbing scalping, the move has instead left many genuine fans feeling anxious and uncertain about whether their tickets will remain valid. The confusion led to many fans taking to social media to air their frustrations and concerns:
Ticketmaster has advised anyone who received a cancellation notice to appeal before October 20. Tickets not appealed by that date will be permanently voided on October 24, and affected accounts could face restrictions from future purchases.
While Ticketmaster and the tour say they are trying to stop scalping, the tour did not clearly limit purchases or warn fans about resale rules. Tickets for Grande’s first major tour since 2019 went on sale September 9, and fans immediately reported frustration with how quickly inventory disappeared. Many said the best seats were gone during presales, while others claimed there was almost nothing left for the general public.
As the “Eternal Sunshine Tour” approaches, uncertainty over ticket cancellations continues to create stress and frustration for buyers who believed they had secured seats months in advance. With the first show set for June 6 in Oakland, fans are closely monitoring their accounts, hoping their tickets remain valid and that the tour’s remaining ticketing process will be handled more transparently.