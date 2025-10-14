Ariana Grande Fans Fear Ticket Cancellations Amid Ticketmaster Crackdown

Fans gearing up for Ariana Grande’s “Eternal Sunshine Tour” are facing confusion and panic after Ticketmaster began reviewing purchases for suspicious activity and cancelling tickets believed to have been resold or transferred outside its approved system.

Ticketmaster confirmed that it has partnered with Grande’s team to cancel tickets flagged as resales or suspicious purchases.

ticketmaster confirms they worked with ariana grande and her team to verify ticket buyers: “we partnered with the tour to review all ticket purchases and the good news is that most purchases were made by real fans who use the tickets they buy to attend shows.” https://t.co/ysbqIo85jj pic.twitter.com/HzVTnaftuW — Ariana Grande Today (@ArianaToday) October 13, 2025

However, while the company says the effort is aimed at curbing scalping, the move has instead left many genuine fans feeling anxious and uncertain about whether their tickets will remain valid. The confusion led to many fans taking to social media to air their frustrations and concerns:

hey @Ticketmaster is this proof enough i’m not a scalper?????? please don’t cancel my ticket???????? pic.twitter.com/PdVQeFex83 — emma ✮🕸️⋆˙ (@hnnymoonave) October 13, 2025

Guys I’m scared for my tickets, ticketmaster better NOT think about touching them pic.twitter.com/0N7i9znd6A — Ang3L (@My_dollcloset) October 14, 2025

im sorry but this whole ticket situation has been nothing but stressful for everyone…. real fans getting their tickets cancelled while there’s hundreds still listed for resale. i cant. — kayla (@povkayla) October 14, 2025

idk why they are cancelling EVERY ticket, why not cancel the ones that are getting resold?? @TeamAriana u suck https://t.co/Z9IU96Pqsi — bry will be seeing ariana 🩰 (@brielizzle) October 14, 2025

wait so what happens then do they just announce another “sale” date?? im so confused 😭 — tatee (@qualleytate) October 13, 2025

@ Ariana Grande why don’t you just cancel the tour, refund everyone and then re release stadium dates because cancelling tickets of legitimate fans and leaving it in the hands of ticketmaster ain’t it — oLiViA (@oliviamalonee) October 14, 2025

If my friend sent me their tickets through ticketmaster would I receive the email or them? Shaking rn that somehow they will get cancelled 🙁 — Your Name (@among_starlight) October 13, 2025

istg if ticketmaster cancels my ariana grande tickets, someone is getting yelled at



i use that platform all the time to buy tickets so dmpo rn 😒 — johnny 💫 🔜 halsey ⋆｡𖦹°⭒˚｡⋆ (@johnnyxmolina) October 13, 2025

stressing tf out in UK somebody tell me it will be okay please……. https://t.co/OfxdJSc982 — ✼ ೃ (@Hampztead) October 14, 2025

guys how can we tell if our tickets are cancelled?? i got mine from a reseller and am stressinggggg — 𝙜𝙧𝙖𝙘𝙞𝙚 (@graciegws) October 13, 2025

Why does ticketmaster hate me??? Whdjdod im literally going to start sobbing if they don't approve my appeal and cancel my order this is actually so upsetting 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/YV0mgZFVz2 — maya 💙🦋 (@itsbluemymind) October 13, 2025

Ticketmaster has advised anyone who received a cancellation notice to appeal before October 20. Tickets not appealed by that date will be permanently voided on October 24, and affected accounts could face restrictions from future purchases.

While Ticketmaster and the tour say they are trying to stop scalping, the tour did not clearly limit purchases or warn fans about resale rules. Tickets for Grande’s first major tour since 2019 went on sale September 9, and fans immediately reported frustration with how quickly inventory disappeared. Many said the best seats were gone during presales, while others claimed there was almost nothing left for the general public.

As the “Eternal Sunshine Tour” approaches, uncertainty over ticket cancellations continues to create stress and frustration for buyers who believed they had secured seats months in advance. With the first show set for June 6 in Oakland, fans are closely monitoring their accounts, hoping their tickets remain valid and that the tour’s remaining ticketing process will be handled more transparently.