AXS, Lawson Entertainment Join Forces to Launch New Ticketing Venture in Japan

AXS is deepening its foothold in Japan’s live entertainment market through a new joint venture with Lawson Entertainment, forming AXS Tickets — a collaboration that merges global technology with local reach to transform fan ticketing experiences across the country.

The partnership brings together AXS’s advanced ticketing infrastructure — including its ID-based mobile platform and data-driven analytics — with Lawson Entertainment’s extensive retail network and strong industry relationships. The new company will serve as a central hub for ticketing across concerts, sports, theater, and cultural events nationwide.

Since entering Japan in 2018, AXS has powered ticketing for thousands of events and sold tens of millions of tickets for major sports leagues and entertainment brands. With the creation of AXS Tickets, the company aims to scale its presence and introduce new innovations tailored to Japan’s rapidly evolving live entertainment landscape.

“Japan’s live entertainment market is evolving rapidly, and we’re thrilled to help shape its future,” said Motoki Ishikawa, Managing Director of AXS Japan. “By bringing together Lawson Entertainment’s deep regional connections and AXS’s global technology and know-how, AXS Tickets is creating a more seamless, connected, and innovative ticketing experience for fans and clients across Japan.”

Lawson Entertainment, best known for its ticketing arm Lawson Tickets, operates one of the country’s largest ticketing businesses, supported by a network of roughly 15,000 Lawson and Mini Stop stores. The company’s reach extends across music, sports, film, theater, and more — offering fans the ability to purchase tickets online or in-store, 24/7.

“At Lawson Entertainment, our mission has always been to connect fans with the artists, teams, and experiences they love,” said Dai Sakai, Executive Officer of Lawson Entertainment. “Partnering with AXS allows us to build on our trusted brand and deep local history by combining it with AXS’s international network and innovative approach. Together, we’re setting a new standard for live entertainment access and experience in Japan.”

AXS’s presence in Japan follows similar international growth for the ticketing and live event technology company, which works with over 1,600 partners globally — including Coachella, The O2 Arena in London, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and the upcoming LA28 Olympic & Paralympic Games.

Details on sales channels for AXS Tickets — including website and in-store purchasing options — will be announced at a later date.