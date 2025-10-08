AXS, SISTIC Join Forces to Elevate Ticketing Technology Across Southeast Asia

AXS, the global ticketing division of Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG), has entered into a strategic partnership with Singapore-based SISTIC, taking a majority stake in the company as part of an effort to expand its footprint in Asia and bolster Singapore’s position as a leading live entertainment destination.

The partnership brings together AXS’s global ticketing technology and network with SISTIC’s deep regional presence. SISTIC, which has served as Singapore’s leading ticketing provider for more than 30 years, will continue operating under its existing brand while integrating select AXS technologies to enhance its platform.

“Singapore and Southeast Asia represent some of the most dynamic growth markets in live entertainment,” said Blaine Legere, President of International at AXS. “By combining SISTIC’s deep regional expertise with AXS’s global technology platform, we have a unique opportunity to redefine how fans discover, access, and experience live events. Together, we’ll expand access to world-class productions while ensuring that Singapore’s celebrated arts scene continues to thrive on the global stage.”

The move marks another milestone in AXS’s international growth strategy, extending its reach into key Asian markets. AXS currently supports ticketing operations for more than 1,600 venues, festivals, and sports properties around the world, including Coachella, Stagecoach, The O2, and the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

SISTIC, meanwhile, remains a central player in Singapore’s arts and entertainment ecosystem. The company manages ticketing for over 2,000 events annually — including Hamilton, My Chemical Romance Live in Singapore, A-mei’s ASMeiR Max 2024 World Tour, and the upcoming World Aquatics Championships Singapore 2025 — and serves more than 300 event organizers across Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Hong Kong.

SISTIC CEO Joe Ow said the partnership will allow the company to scale its services and bring more value to event organizers and ticket buyers. “Joining AXS’s network opens new opportunities for us to grow and scale our impact to meet changing demands, while staying true to our commitment to deliver professional ticketing services and experiences,” Ow said. “Our technology integration will be intentionally gradual, ensuring a seamless experience for clients while combining AXS’s global platform with our deep market knowledge.”

SISTIC emphasized that existing customers will not need to take any action regarding upcoming events, and that pricing and service offerings will remain competitive across Singapore and the region.

The partnership also supports national cultural initiatives such as the SG Culture Pass, further reinforcing Singapore’s efforts to position itself as a global hub for live arts, entertainment, and sporting events.