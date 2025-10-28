Bad Omens Plot 2026 North American Arena Run

Bad Omens will headline their first-ever arena tour next year. The heavy metal band announced a 2026 North American run in support of their new single “Dying To Love.”

The tour is set to kick off on February 22 in Salt Lake City at Delta Center. From there, the band is set to make stops in cities such as Denver, Kansas City, Detroit, Toronto, Newark, Boston, Philadelphia, Nashville, Dallas, and Glendale before wrapping up the North American leg on March 27 in California at Oakland Arena.

The tour will feature Beartooth and PRESIDENT as supporting acts.

Before the North American run, they will tour Europe beginning November 21 in Dublin followed by stops in Glasgow, London, Manchester, Nottingham, Bruxelles, Paris, Dübendorf, Nuremberg, Berlin, Hamburg, Oberhausen and Amsterdam.

Artist presales begin today at noon local time. Additional presales will take place throughout the week, with general ticket sales starting October 31 at 10 a.m. local time.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit Bad Omens’ official website.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

European Tour 2025

Nov 21 – Dublin, Ireland

Nov 23 – Glasgow, United Kingdom

Nov 26 – London, United Kingdom

Nov 28 – Manchester, United Kingdom

Nov 29 – Nottingham, United Kingdom

Dec 1 – Bruxelles, Belgium

Dec 2 – Paris, France

Dec 4 – Dübendorf, Switzerland

Dec 5 – Nuremberg, Germany

Dec 6 – Berlin, Germany

Dec 9 – Hamburg, Germany

Dec 10 – Oberhausen, Germany

Dec 12 – Amsterdam, Netherlands

Dec 13 – Amsterdam, Netherlands

Feb 22 – Delta Center – Salt Lake City, UT

Feb 24 – Ball Arena – Denver, CO

Feb 26 – T-Mobile Center – Kansas City, MO

Feb 28 – Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI

Mar 02 – Target Center – Minneapolis, MN

Mar 04 – Allstate Arena – Rosemont, IL

Mar 06 – Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON

Mar 08 – Place Bell – Laval, QC

Mar 10 – Prudential Center – Newark, NJ

Mar 11 – TD Garden – Boston, MA

Mar 13 – Xfinity Mobile Arena – Philadelphia, PA

Mar 14 – CFG Bank Arena – Baltimore, MD

Mar 16 – Lenovo Center – Raleigh, NC

Mar 17 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN

Mar 19 – American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX

Mar 20 – Frost Bank Center – San Antonio, TX

Mar 22 – Paycom Center – Oklahoma City, OK

Mar 24 – Desert Diamond Arena – Glendale, AZ

Mar 26 – Kia Forum – Inglewood, CA

Mar 27 – Oakland Arena – Oakland, CA