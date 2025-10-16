Beatport Expands Into Ticketing with New Platform for Dance Music Community

Beatport, the world’s largest online music store for DJs and producers, is taking its next step into live events with the launch of Beatport Tickets, a new digital ticketing platform built specifically for the dance music ecosystem.

The service, launching this month, is powered by a strategic partnership with Weeztix, one of Europe’s fastest-growing self-service ticketing companies. The collaboration aims to merge music discovery and live event access, giving artists, labels, and promoters a more integrated way to engage with fans.

Initially available in the UK and EU, Beatport Tickets will allow event organizers to sell directly through Beatportal, Beatport’s editorial and nightlife platform. Plans call for expansion into the U.S. market in the coming months, followed by integration with artist and label profiles across the Beatport store in 2026.

“Beatport has always been the home for DJs and fans to connect with the music that drives dance culture,” said Helen Sartory, Chief Revenue Officer at Beatport. “With Beatport Tickets, we’re bridging the gap between digital and live experiences—supporting promoters, helping artists expand their reach, and giving fans a richer way to engage with dance music.”

The new platform is built on Weeztix’s technology, enabling promoters to create event listings enhanced by custom playlists and other interactive tools. Organizers will be able to sell not just standard tickets, but also accommodations, merchandise, and tokens, with access to analytics and 24/7 customer support.

Among the features available exclusively through the Beatport–Weeztix partnership:

Integrated Music + Ticketing: Link tracks and playlists directly to event pages for promotion and sales.

Link tracks and playlists directly to event pages for promotion and sales. Expanded Discovery: Event listings reach more than 40 million annual Beatport users via Beatportal, the Beatport store, and mobile app.

Event listings reach more than via Beatportal, the Beatport store, and mobile app. Artist & Label Integration (Coming Soon): Tickets tied directly to artist and label pages within Beatport.

The move continues Beatport’s evolution from a digital storefront into a 360° platform for dance music culture, spanning recorded music, editorial content, artist development, and now live events.

Weeztix, known for its flexible and customizable event management system, says the partnership underscores its commitment to helping organizers of all sizes—from underground promoters to major festivals—enhance the fan experience.

Beatport’s broader initiatives include its $150,000 annual Diversity + Parity Fund and Beatport Next artist development program, both focused on building a more inclusive and forward-thinking electronic music industry.

For more information and to view current live events, visit beatportal.com.