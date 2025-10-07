Becky Rosen Checa Named Talent Buyer for The Fonda Theatre

Goldenvoice has named Becky Rosen Checa as the new talent buyer for The Fonda Theatre, adding oversight of the storied Hollywood venue to her portfolio as one of the company’s key booking executives.

Rosen Checa, who most recently booked shows for Goldenvoice at Fox Theater Pomona and one-off Los Angeles dates, succeeds longtime Fonda talent buyer Donna Busch.

“I am thrilled to step into my new role as talent buyer for the iconic Fonda Theatre,” Rosen Checa said in a statement. “The Fonda has always been my favorite venue in LA, and it’s a dream to continue its storied legacy. It’s an honor to take over the reins from Donna Busch, who has been the venue’s guiding light for many years and whose influence will be everlasting.”

Goldenvoice President Paul Tollett praised Rosen Checa’s promotion, calling it “an exciting next step in her career.”

“Becky will do an excellent job booking the Fonda, a truly iconic venue in Los Angeles,” Tollett said. “Of course, we thank Donna Busch for her dedication and years of booking the Fonda and look forward to her next chapter with Goldenvoice.”

Rosen Checa joined Goldenvoice in 2017. She previously served as talent buyer for The Roxy Theatre and El Rey Theatre and has helped curate events for festivals including Goldenvoice Surf Club and Desert Air.

The Fonda Theatre, located on Hollywood Boulevard, is among Los Angeles’ most celebrated mid-size venues, known for its intimate shows by artists ranging from Billie Eilish and The Black Keys to Lizzo and Foo Fighters.

Goldenvoice, a subsidiary of AEG Presents, promotes more than 2,000 concerts annually and produces major festivals including Coachella and Stagecoach.