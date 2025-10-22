Billy Gardell Unveils ‘The Less Is More’ Tour

By Victoria Drum 5 hours ago

Billy Gardell, comedian and actor best known for his starring role on the hit sitcom Mike & Molly, has announced a new string of 2025 tour dates for his upcoming stand-up trek, The Less Is More Tour.

Gardell will kick off the tour January 30 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, and visit theaters across the Midwest, Northeast, and West Coast through early May. Stops include Burnsville, Sioux Falls, Napa, Tacoma, and more before wrapping May 2 in York, Pennsylvania.

Tickets for the shows will be available beginning with a presale launching October 23 at 10 a.m. local time. Additional ticketing details and updates can be found via the official artist website at billygardell.com. Fans can also find Billy Gardell Tickets on Ticket Club, where members can save on fees commonly added by other ticketing outlets.

Gardell has spent decades entertaining audiences with his relatable storytelling and warm humor, drawing from his Pittsburgh roots and real-life experiences. His stand-up work has been featured on Showtime and Comedy Central, while his acting career includes roles on Young Sheldon and Bob Hearts Abishola.

Billy Gardell “The Less Is More Tour” Dates

DateVenue and CityShop
Jan. 30Pablo Center – Eau Claire, WITickets
Jan. 31AMES Center – Burnsville, MNTickets
Feb. 13Orpheum Theatre Center – Sioux Falls, SDTickets
Feb. 14Rapid City PAC – Rapid City, SDTickets
Mar. 13Bridge View Center – Ottumwa, IATickets
Mar. 14Englert Theatre – Iowa City, IATickets
Mar. 27Park Theatre – Cranston, RITickets
Mar. 28Nashua Center for the Arts – Nashua, NHTickets
Apr. 10Fremont Theatre – San Luis Obispo, CATickets
Apr. 11Uptown Theatre – Napa, CATickets
Apr. 24Soreng Theatre – Eugene, ORTickets
Apr. 25Rialto Theatre – Tacoma, WATickets
May 1Paramount Hudson Valley Theater – Peekskill, NYTickets
May 2Capitol Theatre – York, PATickets

Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at Ticket Club by visiting this page and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS.”