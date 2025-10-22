Billy Gardell Unveils ‘The Less Is More’ Tour

Billy Gardell, comedian and actor best known for his starring role on the hit sitcom Mike & Molly, has announced a new string of 2025 tour dates for his upcoming stand-up trek, The Less Is More Tour.

Gardell will kick off the tour January 30 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, and visit theaters across the Midwest, Northeast, and West Coast through early May. Stops include Burnsville, Sioux Falls, Napa, Tacoma, and more before wrapping May 2 in York, Pennsylvania.

Tickets for the shows will be available beginning with a presale launching October 23 at 10 a.m. local time. Additional ticketing details and updates can be found via the official artist website at billygardell.com. Fans can also find Billy Gardell Tickets on Ticket Club, where members can save on fees commonly added by other ticketing outlets.

Gardell has spent decades entertaining audiences with his relatable storytelling and warm humor, drawing from his Pittsburgh roots and real-life experiences. His stand-up work has been featured on Showtime and Comedy Central, while his acting career includes roles on Young Sheldon and Bob Hearts Abishola.

Date Venue and City Shop Jan. 30 Pablo Center – Eau Claire, WI Tickets Jan. 31 AMES Center – Burnsville, MN Tickets Feb. 13 Orpheum Theatre Center – Sioux Falls, SD Tickets Feb. 14 Rapid City PAC – Rapid City, SD Tickets Mar. 13 Bridge View Center – Ottumwa, IA Tickets Mar. 14 Englert Theatre – Iowa City, IA Tickets Mar. 27 Park Theatre – Cranston, RI Tickets Mar. 28 Nashua Center for the Arts – Nashua, NH Tickets Apr. 10 Fremont Theatre – San Luis Obispo, CA Tickets Apr. 11 Uptown Theatre – Napa, CA Tickets Apr. 24 Soreng Theatre – Eugene, OR Tickets Apr. 25 Rialto Theatre – Tacoma, WA Tickets May 1 Paramount Hudson Valley Theater – Peekskill, NY Tickets May 2 Capitol Theatre – York, PA Tickets

