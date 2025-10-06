Bring Me The Horizon Plots ‘North American Ascension Program 2’ Tour

Bring Me The Horizon have announced the second leg of their North American Ascension Program tour, set to hit arenas and major festivals across the U.S. and Canada in spring 2026. The British rock powerhouse will return stateside following the success of their first Ascension Program tour earlier this year, bringing their explosive live show and genre-bending sound to some of North America’s most iconic venues.

The tour launches April 28 in Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena and includes stops in major cities like New York, Nashville, and Chicago before wrapping May 16 in Columbus, Ohio. Along the way, Bring Me The Horizon will perform at major rock festivals including Danny Wimmer Presents’ Welcome to Rockville and Sonic Temple.

Motionless In White, The Plot In You, and Amira Elfeky will provide support throughout the run.

Pre-sales for these newly announced dates begin October 7, with general on-sales following Friday, October 10. Fans can find complete ticketing details and access to sales through the band’s official website at bmthofficial.com. Tickets are also available through resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save big by avoiding service fees. Visit Bring Me The Horizon Tickets for more information.

Fresh off their latest album release, POST HUMAN: NeX GEn, Bring Me The Horizon continue to showcase their genre-bending sound with rock, metal, EDM, and pop. The LP, which features hits “Kool-Aid,” “YOUtopia,” and “DArkSide,” follows 2020’s POST HUMAN: SURVIVAL HORROR.

Find Bring Me The Horizon’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Date Venue and City Shop April 28 Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON Tickets April 29 Bell Centre – Montreal, QC Tickets May 1 DCU Center – Worcester, MA Tickets May 2 Madison Square Garden – New York, NY Tickets May 4 CFG Bank Arena – Baltimore, MD Tickets May 5 PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA Tickets May 7 Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN Tickets May 9 Welcome to Rockville Festival – Daytona, FL Tickets May 11 Enterprise Center – St. Louis, MO Tickets May 12 T-Mobile Center – Kansas City, MO Tickets May 13 Grand Casino Arena – Saint Paul, MN Tickets May 15 Allstate Arena – Rosemont, IL Tickets May 16 Sonic Temple Festival – Columbus, OH Tickets

