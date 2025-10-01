Brit Floyd Announce 2026 North American Tour

The Pink Floyd tribute band, Brit Floyd, has announced a 2026 North American tour called “The Moon, The Wall, and Beyond.”

The tour will start on February 9, in Hamilton, Ontario, at FirstOntario Concert Hall. From there, the band is set to make stops in cities such as Montreal, Toledo, Columbus, Buffalo, Providence, Boston, Washington DC, Atlantic City, and Jacksonville before wrapping up on March 29 in Boca Raton at Mizner Amphitheatre.

Guitarist and co-lead vocalist Damian Darlington, who also serves as the band’s musical director, leads Brit Floyd alongside bassist and co-lead vocalist Ian Cattell. On this tour, the band will perform songs from The Dark Side of the Moon and The Wall, as well as Wish You Were Here, Animals, and other classic Pink Floyd albums.

Tickets will be available through an artist pre-sale on Wednesday, October 1, at 10 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster using the code ECLIPSE. General on-sale will begin on Friday, October 3, at 10 a.m. local time.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit Brit Floyd’s official website.

A complete list of North American tour dates can be found below:

02/09 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Concert Hall

02/10 – London, ON @ Canada Life Place

02/11 – Montreal, QC @ Place Bell

02/13 – Pickering, ON @ Pickering Casino Resort

02/15 – Erie, PA @ Warner Theatre

02/17 – Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center

02/18 – South Bend, IN @ Morris Performing Arts Center

02/20 – Hammond, IN @ Horseshoe Casino Hammond

02/21 – Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre

02/22 – Akron, OH @ Akron Civic Theatre

02/24 – Buffalo, NY @ Shea’s PAC

02/26 – Bethlehem, PA @ Windcreek Events Center

02/27 – Bethlehem, PA @ Windcreek Events Center

02/28 – Schenectady, NY @ Proctors

03/01 – Providence, RI @ VETs

03/03 – Burlington, VT @ The Flynn

03/04 – New Brunswick, NJ @ State Theatre

03/06 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

03/07 – Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale

03/08 – Springfield, MA @ Symphony Theater

03/10 – Portland, ME @ Merrill Auditorium

03/12 – Baltimore, MD @ Lyric Opera House

03/13 – Hershey, PA @ GIANT Center

03/14 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

03/15 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

03/18 – Huntington, NY @ Paramount Theatre

03/19 – Huntington, NY @ Paramount Theatre

03/20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Peterson Event Center

03/21 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

03/22 – Rochester, NY @ Auditorium Theatre

03/24 – Syracuse, NY @ Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater

03/25 – Johnstown, PA @ 1st Summit Arena

03/26 – Durham, NC @ Performing Arts Center

03/28 – Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre

03/29 – Boca Raton, FL @ Mizner Amphitheatre