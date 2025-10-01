Brit Floyd Announce 2026 North American Tour

The Pink Floyd tribute band, Brit Floyd, has announced a 2026 North American tour called “The Moon, The Wall, and Beyond.”
The tour will start on February 9, in Hamilton, Ontario, at FirstOntario Concert Hall. From there, the band is set to make stops in cities such as Montreal, Toledo, Columbus, Buffalo, Providence, Boston, Washington DC, Atlantic City, and Jacksonville before wrapping up on March 29 in Boca Raton at Mizner Amphitheatre.
Guitarist and co-lead vocalist Damian Darlington, who also serves as the band’s musical director, leads Brit Floyd alongside bassist and co-lead vocalist Ian Cattell. On this tour, the band will perform songs from The Dark Side of the Moon and The Wall, as well as Wish You Were Here, Animals, and other classic Pink Floyd albums.
Tickets will be available through an artist pre-sale on Wednesday, October 1, at 10 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster using the code ECLIPSE. General on-sale will begin on Friday, October 3, at 10 a.m. local time.
For more information and additional details, fans can visit Brit Floyd’s official website.
A complete list of North American tour dates can be found below:
Brit Floyd’s 2026 North American Tour Dates
02/09 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Concert Hall
02/10 – London, ON @ Canada Life Place
02/11 – Montreal, QC @ Place Bell
02/13 – Pickering, ON @ Pickering Casino Resort
02/15 – Erie, PA @ Warner Theatre
02/17 – Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center
02/18 – South Bend, IN @ Morris Performing Arts Center
02/20 – Hammond, IN @ Horseshoe Casino Hammond
02/21 – Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre
02/22 – Akron, OH @ Akron Civic Theatre
02/24 – Buffalo, NY @ Shea’s PAC
02/26 – Bethlehem, PA @ Windcreek Events Center
02/27 – Bethlehem, PA @ Windcreek Events Center
02/28 – Schenectady, NY @ Proctors
03/01 – Providence, RI @ VETs
03/03 – Burlington, VT @ The Flynn
03/04 – New Brunswick, NJ @ State Theatre
03/06 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre
03/07 – Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale
03/08 – Springfield, MA @ Symphony Theater
03/10 – Portland, ME @ Merrill Auditorium
03/12 – Baltimore, MD @ Lyric Opera House
03/13 – Hershey, PA @ GIANT Center
03/14 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre
03/15 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre
03/18 – Huntington, NY @ Paramount Theatre
03/19 – Huntington, NY @ Paramount Theatre
03/20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Peterson Event Center
03/21 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
03/22 – Rochester, NY @ Auditorium Theatre
03/24 – Syracuse, NY @ Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater
03/25 – Johnstown, PA @ 1st Summit Arena
03/26 – Durham, NC @ Performing Arts Center
03/28 – Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre
03/29 – Boca Raton, FL @ Mizner Amphitheatre