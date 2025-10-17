Carín León Adds Seventh, Final Show to Historic Sphere Run

Latin music star Carín León has added a seventh and final date to his highly anticipated run at the Sphere in Las Vegas, capping off what is already a record-setting engagement for the groundbreaking venue. The new show is scheduled for September 10, 2026, presented by AEG Presents.

The Hermosillo, Sonora-born artist — and three-time Latin GRAMMY® winner — made history as the first Latin performer to headline the Sphere. The announcement follows overwhelming fan demand, with limited tickets remaining for previously announced performances on September 4–6 and 11–13.

An artist presale for the newly added September 10 date begins October 22 at 12 p.m. PST, followed by the general on-sale October 24 at 12 p.m. PST. Fans can register for early access at carinleonlive.com/sphere.

The seven-night run will span two major celebrations — the Labor Day holiday weekend and Mexican Independence Day — positioning León at the heart of Las Vegas’ biggest annual live entertainment weekends.

VIP travel packages are available through carinleon.100xhospitality.com, offering fans two-night stays at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, premium tickets, and exclusive merchandise.

León’s Sphere residency further cements his influence as a trailblazer in Latin music, bridging genres and audiences with his innovative take on regional Mexican sounds. Known for fusing traditional styles with pop and rock influences, León has collaborated with Maluma, Camilo, and Kane Brown, and earned a GRAMMY® in 2025 for his acclaimed album Boca Chueca Vol. 1.

Advertisement

He’s also performed on some of the world’s most iconic stages, including Coachella, the Grand Ole Opry, and Chile’s Viña del Mar Festival, and recently broke attendance records at RODEOHOUSTON with over 70,000 fans.

With his historic Sphere debut, León continues to elevate Spanish-language music to new heights, marking a major milestone for Latin artists on the global stage.