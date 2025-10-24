Cast Changes Announced for Off-Broadway’s ‘Heathers: The Musical’

Off-Broadway’s “Heathers: The Musical” has announced several cast changes as its run at New World Stages continues through January 25, 2026.

Lorna Courtney, who stars as Veronica Sawyer, will give her final performance on December 8 before leaving to begin rehearsals for “The Greatest Showman” in the U.K. Kuhoo Verma will take over the role starting December 11. Standby Sara Al-Bazali will perform as Veronica for the December 10 show.

Both McKenzie Kurtz and Olivia Hardy will take temporary leaves. Kurtz will be away through mid-November, and Jodie Steele, who originated Heather Chandler in the West End, will play the role beginning with the evening performance on October 25.

Hardy’s leave continues into early December. Kiara Michelle Lee, currently in the ensemble as Young Republicanette, will step in as Heather Duke starting November 6. Thalia Atallah will join the ensemble as Young Republicanette during Lee’s transition.

Additional temporary casting changes include Kate Rockwell stepping in as guidance counselor Ms. Fleming through November 10 while Kerry Butler performs in “Bat Boy” at New York City Center Encores!

For additional details and to stay up-to-date with the latest announcements, theatergoers can visit the official “Heathers: The Musical” website.