Christina Aguilera’s ‘Christmas in Paris’ Concert Film Set for Two-Night U.S. Theater Run

Christina Aguilera is bringing a touch of Parisian magic to the holiday season with Christina Aguilera: Christmas in Paris, a limited-run concert film hitting U.S. theaters December 14 and 21.

Produced by Vertigo Live Productions and Roc Nation, and distributed by Fathom Entertainment, the event marks the 25th anniversary of Aguilera’s holiday album My Kind of Christmas. The two-night engagement will screen at theaters nationwide, with tickets going on sale November 7 through Fathom Entertainment and participating box offices. Find tickets here.

Shot in Paris before an audience of just 250 guests, Christmas in Paris transforms the city of lights into a cinematic stage. The performance unfolds on a terrace high above the Musée du Quai Branly, where the Eiffel Tower—reimagined as a glittering Christmas tree—serves as the centerpiece. Directed and executive produced by Emmy Award winner Sam Wrench (Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, Billie Eilish: Live at the O2), the film blends live performance with dreamlike storytelling.

The production captures Aguilera performing both holiday classics and signature hits, interwoven with reflective vignettes about love, motherhood, and artistic reinvention. A sequence filmed inside the legendary Crazy Horse cabaret highlights the singer’s bold, theatrical flair before culminating in a snow-dusted finale beneath the tower’s sparkling lights.

Described by producers as a “holiday vision that defies the conventions of a concert film,” Christmas in Paris is the latest in Vertigo Live’s growing slate of live-performance features, which also includes Duran Duran: A Hollywood High and Billy Idol: State Line at the Hoover Dam.

Aguilera, a seven-time Grammy winner and one of pop’s most powerful vocalists, continues to celebrate milestones in her career. The 25th anniversary of her 1999 debut album was marked earlier this year with new recordings and digital releases. She remains active as both a performer and philanthropist, working with global hunger relief efforts and advocating for LGBTQ+ equality.

For more details and participating theater locations, visit FathomEntertainment.com.