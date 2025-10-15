Citizens Expands Live Music Investment in Pittsburgh with Roxian Theatre Partnership

Citizens is deepening its footprint in Pittsburgh’s live entertainment scene, announcing a new partnership with the historic Roxian Theatre. The McKees Rocks venue will now be known as Roxian Theatre presented by Citizens, marking the bank’s second major investment in the city’s cultural landscape this year.

The move follows Citizens’ March announcement of Citizens Live at The Wylie, the first-ever name-in-title partnership for Pittsburgh’s forthcoming 4,000-capacity music venue set to open in the Lower Hill District in 2026. Together, the two partnerships signal a growing focus on supporting both established and emerging live music destinations throughout the city.

“At Citizens, we believe in the power of music to bring communities together and redefine Pittsburgh as a premier destination for arts and culture,” said Mark Rendulic, Citizens Pittsburgh Market President. “The Roxian Theatre has long been a cornerstone of Pittsburgh’s live music scene, and our partnerships with both the Roxian and Citizens Live at The Wylie are an extension of our ongoing investment in the cultural vibrancy of the city.”

The Roxian, originally opened in 1929, has been a fixture of Pittsburgh’s entertainment landscape for nearly a century. After reopening as a live music venue in 2019, it has hosted a wide range of national and local acts and become a community hub for music lovers. Now, under its new banner, the venue enters a new phase focused on access, fan experience, and local engagement.

Citizens’ expanded presence in Pittsburgh’s live entertainment sector builds on its support of other key cultural organizations, including the Andy Warhol Museum’s Warhol Academy and Sound Series, the City of Pittsburgh Summer Concert Series, the August Wilson Center’s Community Days, and the Kelly Strayhorn Theater.

As part of the new collaboration, Citizens debit and credit cardholders will gain access to exclusive perks such as presale ticket access, skip-the-line entry, and enhanced hospitality offerings. Upgraded fan spaces and a new Skybox Lounge presented by Citizens will further enhance the concertgoing experience.

“Our relationship with Citizens continues to grow, and this announcement is another sign of that momentum,” said Maggie Gessner, Head of Clubs at Live Nation. “Each step we take together underscores our joint commitment to growing Pittsburgh’s reputation as a true destination for live entertainment.”

With Citizens’ dual investments in the Roxian Theatre and the upcoming Citizens Live at The Wylie, the bank is positioning itself as a key player in Pittsburgh’s evolution as a regional hub for live music and cultural innovation.

For more information on upcoming shows and cardholder benefits, visit www.citizensbank.com/pittsburgh-music.