Comedian John Crist Expands 2026 Live Tour

Comedian John Crist has announced more than 30 additional dates for his upcoming 2026 John Crist Live Tour, which will launch on January 23 in Joliet, Illinois.

The newly expanded tour includes stops in cities such as Louisville, New York City, Anaheim, Fort Worth, Little Rock, and Cedar Rapids, before wrapping up in Atlanta, Georgia in June.

“We’ve toured all over the country and been successful. Basically my agent said you can go wherever you want, so I chose the cities,” Crist said in a press release.

“Starting in Nashville, going to New York and LA, making a hot run through Texas, Bentonville, Arkansas (special for personal reasons), and then ending the run in my hometown Atlanta, Georgia — and all the cities in between, some we’ve never been to before.”

Local presales open on October 9 at 10 a.m., followed by the general public on-sale beginning October 10 at 10 a.m. local time.

Notably, Crist recently revealed plans for a one-night-only show at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House on January 25. For more information and additional details, fans of the comedian can visit John Crist’s official website.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Oct. 10 – Knoxville Civic Auditorium, Knoxville, TN

Oct. 11 – Peace Center, Greenville, SC

Oct. 16 – Strand Theater @ The Appell Center, York, PA

Oct. 17 – Fisher Theatre, Detroit, MI

Oct. 18 – Connor Palace, Cleveland, OH

Oct. 23 – Alabama Theatre, Birmingham, AL

Oct. 24 – Alabama Theatre, Birmingham, AL

Oct. 25 – Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium, Chattanooga, TN

Nov. 7 – Morrison Center for the Performing Arts, Boise, ID

Nov. 8 – First Interstate Center for the Arts, Spokane, WA

Nov. 9 – Pantages Theater, Tacoma, WA*

Nov. 20 – Abilene Convention Center Auditorium, Abilene, TX

Nov. 21 – Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, San Antonio, TX

Nov. 22 – UT Tyler Cowan Center, Tyler, TX

Nov. 23 – Austin City Limits Live at the Moody Theater, Austin, TX

Dec. 4 – Celebrity Theatre, Phoenix, AZ

Dec. 5 – Celebrity Theatre, Phoenix, AZ

Dec. 6 – Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, Santa Rosa, GA

Dec. 7 – Redding Civic Auditorium, Redding, CA

Dec. 11 – Morris Performing Arts Center, South Bend, IN

Dec. 12 – Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall, Munhall, PA

Dec. 13 – 1st Summit Arena, Johnstown, PA

Dec. 14 – Center for the Arts at the University at Buffalo, Buffalo, NY

Jan. 23 – Rialto Square Theatre, Joliet, IL*

Jan. 25 – Grand Ole Opry House, Nashville, TN

Jan. 24 – Effingham Performance Center, Effingham, IL*

Feb. 20 – Hammons Hall, Springfield, MO*

Feb. 22 – The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts, Louisville, KY

Feb. 26 – State Theatre of Ithaca, Ithaca, NY*

Feb. 27 – Santander Performing Arts Center, Reading, PA*

Feb. 28 – Keswick Theatre, Glenside, PA*

March 1 – Town Hall, New York, NY*

March 20 – The Michigan Theatre of Jackson, Jackson, MI*

March 21 – Coronado Performing Arts Center, Rockford, IL*

March 22 – Paramount Theatre, Cedar Rapids, IA*

March 27 – Missouri Theatre, Columbia, MO*

March 28 – Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville, AR*

March 29 – Robinson Performance Hall, Little Rock, AR*

April 10 – Bob Hope Theatre, Stockton, CA*

April 11 – Grove, Anaheim, CA*

April 12 – Fred Kavli Theater, Thousand Oaks, CA*

April 17 – The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, Tucson, AZ*

April 18 – Cullen Performance Hall, Houston, TX*

May 2 – Will Rogers Memorial Center, Fort Worth, TX*

May 3 – Civic Center Auditorium, Amarillo, TX*

May 14 – Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College, Wilmington, NC*

May 15 – Columbia County Performing Arts Center, Evans, GA*

May 16 – Durham Performing Arts Center, Durham, NC*

May 29 – Florida Theatre, Jacksonville, FL*

May 30 – Thomas Wolfe Auditorium, Asheville, NC*

May 31 – Koger Center for the Arts, Columbia, SC*

June 4 – Saenger Theatre, Mobile, AL*

June 5 – Norton Auditorium, Florence, AL*

June 6 – Gas South Arena, Duluth, GA*

* New date