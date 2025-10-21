Conan Gray Announces 2026 ‘Wishbone World Tour’

Conan Gray will hit the road next year for the Wishbone World Tour, in support of his fourth studio album, Wishbone, released earlier this year. The tour will visit cities across North America, Europe, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand, marking Gray’s biggest headlining tour to date.
The 42-date run is set to kick off on February 19 in Minneapolis at Target Center. From there, the singer is scheduled to make stops in cities such as Toronto, Boston, Newark, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Orlando, Houston, Glendale, and Seattle before wrapping up the North American leg on March 20 in Los Angeles at Kia Forum.
Following his March dates, Gray is set to head overseas in May where his European schedule features stops in Dublin, London, Paris, Berlin, Madrid, and other major cities. The tour will conclude in Australia and New Zealand, wrapping up October 8 at RAC Arena in Perth.
Rising pop artist Esha Tewari will join Gray as the special guest on all dates.
Fans can access the artist presale beginning Wednesday, October 22. The general onsale begins Friday, October 24 at 9 a.m. local time.
For more information and additional details, fans can visit ConanGray.com.
A complete list of Wishbone tour dates can be found below:
Conan Gray Wishbone World Tour Dates
Thu Feb 19 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
Sat Feb 21 – Fishers, IN – Fishers Event Center
Mon Feb 23 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Wed Feb 25 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Fri Feb 27 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Sat Feb 28 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena
Mon Mar 02 – Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena
Wed Mar 04 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center
Fri Mar 06 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Sat Mar 07 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center
Tue Mar 10 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
Wed Mar 11 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Fri Mar 13 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena
Mon Mar 16 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Wed Mar 18 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
Fri Mar 20 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Tue May 5 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena
Thu May 7 – Birmingham, UK – bp Pulse LIVE
Sat May 9 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena
Sun May 10 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
Tue May 12 – London, UK – O2 Arena
Thu May 14 – Amsterdam, The Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Fri May 15 – Antwerp, BE – AFAS Dome
Sat May 16 – Dusseldorf, DE – Mitsubishi Electric Halle
Mon May 18 – Paris, FR – Adidas Arena
Thu May 21 – Hamburg, DE – Sporthalle
Sat May 23 – Oslo, NO – Unity Arena
Mon May 25 – Stockholm, SE – Avicii Arena
Tue May 26 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena
Thu May 28 – Berlin, DE – Max-Schmeling-Halle
Fri May 29 – Krakow, PL – Tauron Arena
Sun May 31 – Prague, CZ – O2 Universum
Mon June 1 – Vienna, AT – Wiener Stadthalle
Wed June 3 – Bergamo, IT – ChorusLife Arena
Sat June 6 – Madrid, ES – Palacio Vistalegre
Sun June 7 – Lisbon, PT – MEO Arena
Sat Sept 26 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena
Tue Sept 29 – Brisbane, AU – Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Thu Oct 1 – Sydney, AU – Qudos Bank Arena
Sat Oct 3 – Melbourne, AU – Rod Laver Arena
Mon Oct 5 – Adelaide, AU – Adelaide Entertainment Centre
Thu Oct 8 – Perth, AU – RAC Arena