Conan Gray Announces 2026 ‘Wishbone World Tour’

Conan Gray will hit the road next year for the Wishbone World Tour, in support of his fourth studio album, Wishbone, released earlier this year. The tour will visit cities across North America, Europe, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand, marking Gray’s biggest headlining tour to date.

The 42-date run is set to kick off on February 19 in Minneapolis at Target Center. From there, the singer is scheduled to make stops in cities such as Toronto, Boston, Newark, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Orlando, Houston, Glendale, and Seattle before wrapping up the North American leg on March 20 in Los Angeles at Kia Forum.

Following his March dates, Gray is set to head overseas in May where his European schedule features stops in Dublin, London, Paris, Berlin, Madrid, and other major cities. The tour will conclude in Australia and New Zealand, wrapping up October 8 at RAC Arena in Perth.

Rising pop artist Esha Tewari will join Gray as the special guest on all dates.

Fans can access the artist presale beginning Wednesday, October 22. The general onsale begins Friday, October 24 at 9 a.m. local time.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit ConanGray.com.

A complete list of Wishbone tour dates can be found below:

Thu Feb 19 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

Sat Feb 21 – Fishers, IN – Fishers Event Center

Mon Feb 23 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Wed Feb 25 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Fri Feb 27 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Sat Feb 28 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

Mon Mar 02 – Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena

Wed Mar 04 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center

Fri Mar 06 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sat Mar 07 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

Tue Mar 10 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Wed Mar 11 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Fri Mar 13 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

Mon Mar 16 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Wed Mar 18 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Fri Mar 20 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Tue May 5 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena

Thu May 7 – Birmingham, UK – bp Pulse LIVE

Sat May 9 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena

Sun May 10 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

Tue May 12 – London, UK – O2 Arena

Thu May 14 – Amsterdam, The Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Fri May 15 – Antwerp, BE – AFAS Dome

Sat May 16 – Dusseldorf, DE – Mitsubishi Electric Halle

Mon May 18 – Paris, FR – Adidas Arena

Thu May 21 – Hamburg, DE – Sporthalle

Sat May 23 – Oslo, NO – Unity Arena

Mon May 25 – Stockholm, SE – Avicii Arena

Tue May 26 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena

Thu May 28 – Berlin, DE – Max-Schmeling-Halle

Fri May 29 – Krakow, PL – Tauron Arena

Sun May 31 – Prague, CZ – O2 Universum

Mon June 1 – Vienna, AT – Wiener Stadthalle

Wed June 3 – Bergamo, IT – ChorusLife Arena

Sat June 6 – Madrid, ES – Palacio Vistalegre

Sun June 7 – Lisbon, PT – MEO Arena

Sat Sept 26 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena

Tue Sept 29 – Brisbane, AU – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Thu Oct 1 – Sydney, AU – Qudos Bank Arena

Sat Oct 3 – Melbourne, AU – Rod Laver Arena

Mon Oct 5 – Adelaide, AU – Adelaide Entertainment Centre

Thu Oct 8 – Perth, AU – RAC Arena