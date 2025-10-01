Corey Taylor, Billy Idol to Headline Above Ground 4 Benefit Show

The Above Ground 4 benefit concert has been rescheduled for October 26, 2025, at the Honda Theatre in Hollywood, California, following a postponement earlier this year due to the Los Angeles wildfires.

Among the confirmed performers are Corey Taylor of Slipknot, Billy Idol, and drummer Josh Freese of Nine Inch Nails. They will be joined by Moby, Nuno Bettencourt of Extreme, Steve Stevens, and Cars guitarist Elliot Easton. Hip-hop group Cypress Hill has also been announced as special guests.

The annual Above Ground concerts were created by musicians Dave Navarro and Billy Morrison to raise money and awareness for mental health and suicide prevention. Since its inception, the series has raised about $750,000 for related causes, according to organizers.

While Navarro and Morrison have traditionally taken part in the shows, they have not yet been listed on this year’s lineup. A complete roster of performers is expected in the coming weeks.

Each Above Ground event features musicians performing classic albums in full. Previous shows have included tributes to The Velvet Underground, Sex Pistols, David Bowie, and The Stooges. This year’s selections include The Cars’ self-titled 1978 debut and the New York Dolls’ 1973 debut album.

Tickets for Above Ground 4 are currently on sale. For more information and additional details, fans can visit the official website.