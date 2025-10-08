Crypto.com Arena Enters New Era With Major Upgrades, Star-Packed Season Ahead

Crypto.com Arena is kicking off its 2025-2026 season with a packed lineup of sports, concerts, and fan experiences, marking a major milestone in the downtown Los Angeles venue’s evolution.

The season ushers in new General Manager Katie Pandolfo and celebrates the completion of a multi-year, nine-figure transformation that has redefined the 25-year-old arena.

“As we gear up for another incredible season of NHL and NBA action, the energy inside Crypto.com Arena is electric,” Pandolfo said. “We’re thrilled to welcome fans back to experience the passion, intensity, and unforgettable moments that only live sports and entertainment can deliver.”

Pandolfo, who previously served as GM of Dignity Health Sports Park, brings over two decades of experience across top-tier leagues including MLB, NFL, NBA, NHL, MLS, and WNBA.

Sports, Concerts, and Signature Events Highlight 2025–26 Season

Crypto.com Arena will once again host the Los Angeles Lakers, LA Kings, and LA Sparks, along with an expanded slate of concerts and marquee events.

Highlights include:

Sleep Token (sold out) – Oct. 11

(sold out) – Oct. 11 Playboi Carti – Oct. 14

– Oct. 14 The Real SC: USC vs. South Carolina – Nov. 15

– Nov. 15 Sabrina Carpenter – Six-night residency, Nov. 16–23

– Six-night residency, Nov. 16–23 Shoresy Classic Hockey Game – Dec. 14

– Dec. 14 Ariana Grande – June 13–14, 2026

The arena’s new VIP Tours also give fans behind-the-scenes access to renovated clubs, suites, and locker room corridors featuring stories from championship moments and legendary performances by artists such as Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Paul McCartney, and Kendrick Lamar.

Upgrades Extend Beyond the Arena

The venue’s revitalization extends into the L.A. LIVE campus, with Chick Hearn Way (formerly Chick Hearn Court) connecting directly to Peacock Place via new LED displays and expanded public areas for fan activations and community events.

Inside, fans can take advantage of free Spectrum Wi-Fi and use an interactive Wayfyndr map to locate food, merchandise, and restrooms.

Upcoming Major Events and Global Spotlight

Crypto.com Arena and the surrounding L.A. LIVE campus are set to host several major international events in the coming years:

2026 GRAMMY Awards (the venue’s 23rd time hosting)

(the venue’s 23rd time hosting) 2028 Olympic & Paralympic Games gymnastics competitions

gymnastics competitions 40th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony – Nov. 8, 2025

– Nov. 8, 2025 The Game Awards – Dec. 11, 2025

The broader campus will also play host to programming for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, 2026 NBA All-Star Game, 2027 NCAA Men’s Basketball Regionals, and 2027 Super Bowl.

Premium and Culinary Enhancements

Crypto.com Arena continues expanding its premium and hospitality offerings. Through CryptoArenaSuites.com, fans can browse suites and memberships, while a new Premium App streamlines entry, ticketing, and reservations.

American Express, a longtime founding partner, has revamped its American Express Lounge and continues to offer exclusive presale access, dedicated entry, and statement credits for Card Members. Delta Air Lines celebrated the LA Kings home opener with a special giveaway of personalized Apple AirTags for fans in the Delta SKY360° Club.

Hospitality partner Levy Sports and Entertainment is introducing new food and beverage programs, including:

Doritos After Dark™ menu with returning fan favorites and new “build-your-own” loaded bites.

menu with returning fan favorites and new “build-your-own” loaded bites. Signature cocktail “The Golden Hour,” created by Pernod Ricard and served throughout the venue.

created by and served throughout the venue. A Premium Suite bar cart program offering on-demand cocktails and elevated in-suite service.

offering on-demand cocktails and elevated in-suite service. New Smash Kitchen partnerships bringing organic condiments and branded menu items to VIP spaces.

Sustainability and Wellness Leadership

Crypto.com Arena remains a sustainability leader, eliminating more than 900,000 single-use cups through its r.World reusable cup program, supported by The Coca-Cola Company. The venue has also diverted over 123 tons of organic waste with Dyrt Labs and recently earned the WELL Health-Safety Rating for the second consecutive year.

As one of the world’s most recognizable entertainment venues, Crypto.com Arena continues to evolve — blending innovation, sustainability, and unforgettable live experiences at the heart of Los Angeles.