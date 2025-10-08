Crypto.com Arena’s Ron Little Named 2025 WNBA Venue Manager of the Year

Ron Little, Vice President of Security at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, has been named the 2025 WNBA Venue Manager of the Year, recognizing his exceptional leadership and commitment to safety during the past season supporting the Los Angeles Sparks.

The honor was announced during the 2025 NBA Security Conference, where Little was commended for his professionalism, collaboration, and consistent execution of league-wide security standards.

“This honor reflects the high regard Ron has earned from his peers across the WNBA and the NBA Security Department,” said Leon Newsome, Chief Security Officer at the National Basketball Association, in a letter of recognition. “It also serves as a testament to the high standards and culture of excellence upheld within the Los Angeles Sparks and Crypto.com Arena organizations.”

Crypto.com Arena General Manager Katie Pandolfo praised Little’s impact on both the venue and the broader industry.

“His unwavering commitment to safety and excellence sets the standard not just for our arena, but for the entire industry,” Pandolfo said. “This award is a testament to his dedication and the vital role he plays in creating a secure and welcoming environment for every guest who walks through our doors.”

Little joined Crypto.com Arena in January 2024 after serving as Director of Security for the Seattle Seahawks, overseeing operations at Lumen Field, Lumen Field Event Center, and the WAMU Theater. His career also includes leadership roles in Oakland, California, where he managed ORACLE Arena and Oakland-Alameda Coliseum for SMG, and worked with Bill Graham Presents and Live Nation on major event operations throughout the Western U.S.

Advertisement

In addition to his arena experience, Little has overseen security for some of the nation’s largest music festivals, including Bonnaroo in Tennessee — experience that has shaped his comprehensive approach to safety and event management across sports and live entertainment.