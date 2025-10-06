Cyndi Lauper Announces 2026 Las Vegas Residency at The Colosseum

Cyndi Lauper will perform a limited Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in 2026. Titled “Cyndi Lauper: Live in Las Vegas,” the five-show run is scheduled for April 24, 25, 29, May 1, and May 2.

The residency will be Lauper’s first in Las Vegas and comes after the conclusion of her “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour,” which wrapped earlier this year. That tour marked her final series of North American concerts, and the upcoming shows will continue her farewell celebration.

In a statement on social media, Lauper shared, “I am excited to announce my first-ever Las Vegas residency. Cyndi Lauper: Live In Las Vegas will take place at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace from April 24 through May 2, 2026. Vegas will become “Cyn City” next spring, when I bring my Girls Just Wanna Have Fun show to town for this special run, an opportunity for fans who missed my Farewell Tour to celebrate one last time.”

Advertisement

Tickets will be released in multiple stages. An artist presale begins Wednesday, October 8, at 10:00 a.m. PST. A Live Nation presale follows on Thursday, October 9, at 10:00 a.m. PST. Fans can register for Live Nation’s free All Access membership to receive a presale code. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 10, at 10:00 a.m. PST through Ticketmaster.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit Lauper’s official website.

A list of residency dates can be found below:

04/24 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

04/25 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

04/29 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

05/01 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

05/02 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace