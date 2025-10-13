Demi Lovato Announces One-Night Concert at Hollywood Palladium

Demi Lovato is returning to the stage for a special one-night concert in Los Angeles. The singer will perform at the Hollywood Palladium on October 25 for a show titled “One Night Only at The Palladium.”

“this era is a celebration of the journey that’s brought me to where i am today,” Lovato said in a social media post. “i haven’t announced a headline show since 2023 and i have missed seeing your faces so much. i cannot wait to get back in a room with you all and sing, dance, scream, and shake our asses TOGETHER!!

The performance will take place one day after the release of Lovato’s new album, It’s Not That Deep, which arrives on October 24.

The show will be Lovato’s first headline performance since her 2022–2023 Holy Fvck Tour. Tickets for “One Night Only at The Palladium” go on sale October 13 at 2 p.m. PT.

