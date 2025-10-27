Demi Lovato Plots 2026 ‘It’s Not That Deep’ Tour Amid New Album Release

Demi Lovato is heading back to the road in 2026. The GRAMMY-nominated singer and actor announced her It’s Not That Deep Tour on Monday, following a sold-out, high-energy performance at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Palladium this past weekend.

The 23-city arena tour — her first major headlining run in three years — kicks off April 8 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, and wraps May 25 at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Produced by Live Nation, the trek will include stops in major markets including New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Toronto, and Nashville. Rising artist ADÉLA will join as special guest.

Lovato’s latest studio album, It’s Not That Deep (DLG Recordings/Island Records), dropped October 24 and has drawn widespread critical praise for its sleek return to dance-pop. The record features singles “Fast,” “Here All Night,” and “Kiss,” alongside fan favorite “Let You Go.” Critics from Rolling Stone, Billboard, and Variety hailed the album as a confident, celebratory turn for the artist.

Lovato previewed the new era’s sound during her Palladium set, blending her signature powerhouse vocals with club-ready production and upbeat energy.

“It’s a full-circle moment — the sound where she shines brightest,” Rolling Stone wrote of her latest work.

Fans can register for the artist presale at livemu.sc/demilovato through Tuesday, October 28 at 10 p.m. ET. Artist presales open Thursday, October 30 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by a general on-sale Friday, October 31 at 10 a.m. local. Additional presales include Citi and American Express cardmember offers, and VIP packages will be available via vipnation.com.

Find Lovato’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Demi Lovato: It’s Not That Deep Tour Dates

April 8 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

April 10 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

April 12 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

April 14 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

April 16 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

April 18 – Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena

April 20 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

April 22 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

April 24 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

April 27 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

April 29 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

May 1 – Chicago, IL – United Center

May 2 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

May 5 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

May 8 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

May 9 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

May 11 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

May 13 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

May 16 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

May 19 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

May 22 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

May 24 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

May 25 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center