Demi Lovato Plots 2026 ‘It’s Not That Deep’ Tour Amid New Album Release

Demi Lovato is heading back to the road in 2026. The GRAMMY-nominated singer and actor announced her It’s Not That Deep Tour on Monday, following a sold-out, high-energy performance at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Palladium this past weekend.
The 23-city arena tour — her first major headlining run in three years — kicks off April 8 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, and wraps May 25 at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Produced by Live Nation, the trek will include stops in major markets including New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Toronto, and Nashville. Rising artist ADÉLA will join as special guest.
Lovato’s latest studio album, It’s Not That Deep (DLG Recordings/Island Records), dropped October 24 and has drawn widespread critical praise for its sleek return to dance-pop. The record features singles “Fast,” “Here All Night,” and “Kiss,” alongside fan favorite “Let You Go.” Critics from Rolling Stone, Billboard, and Variety hailed the album as a confident, celebratory turn for the artist.
Lovato previewed the new era’s sound during her Palladium set, blending her signature powerhouse vocals with club-ready production and upbeat energy.
“It’s a full-circle moment — the sound where she shines brightest,” Rolling Stone wrote of her latest work.
Fans can register for the artist presale at livemu.sc/demilovato through Tuesday, October 28 at 10 p.m. ET. Artist presales open Thursday, October 30 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by a general on-sale Friday, October 31 at 10 a.m. local. Additional presales include Citi and American Express cardmember offers, and VIP packages will be available via vipnation.com.
Find Lovato’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:
Demi Lovato: It’s Not That Deep Tour Dates
April 8 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
April 10 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center
April 12 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
April 14 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
April 16 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
April 18 – Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena
April 20 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
April 22 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
April 24 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
April 27 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
April 29 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
May 1 – Chicago, IL – United Center
May 2 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
May 5 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
May 8 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
May 9 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
May 11 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
May 13 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
May 16 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
May 19 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena
May 22 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
May 24 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
May 25 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center