Denver Summit FC Partners with Jump to Power Fan Experience Platform Ahead of 2026 Launch

As Denver Summit FC prepares for its inaugural season, the new professional soccer club has announced a partnership with Jump to serve as its exclusive fan experience and ticketing provider — a move designed to deliver a seamless, modern, and fully connected matchday experience.

Through a single Summit-branded app and website, fans will be able to purchase tickets, buy merchandise, order concessions, and manage their gameday activities without juggling multiple accounts or platforms. The club says the partnership will ensure a “simple, personal, and connected” experience from day one.

“We are excited to partner with Jump as we build our fan experience and ticketing infrastructure in advance of our inaugural season,” said Jen Millet, president of Denver Summit FC. “Our goal is to provide a simple and personalized experience for anyone attending a Denver Summit FC home match. Jump is a progressive partner and allows us the opportunity to create an inclusive and engaging experience as we welcome fans to Summit FC home games in 2026 and beyond.”

The collaboration allows the expansion club to start with a clean slate — establishing direct relationships with fans instead of relying on third-party systems. Jump’s real-time data tools and AI-supported features are expected to help Summit FC build long-term loyalty and engagement.

“Denver Summit FC has something rare in pro sports: the opportunity to build everything from scratch,” said Jordy Leiser, co-founder and CEO of Jump. “When you have sophisticated leadership building a world-class stadium and ready to innovate, you need a platform that matches that ambition. This is the blueprint for how modern sports franchises are built, and we’re proud to be a core part of their foundation.”

Ahead of its debut, the club is offering fans the chance to join Club 5280, the official membership and season ticket waitlist program. Members receive early access to single-game tickets — including for the club’s opening match at Empower Field at Mile High — as well as exclusive merchandise, event invitations, and a Founding Member scarf.

Advertisement

Fans can learn more or join Club 5280 at DenverSummitFC.com.