Dimitri Vegas Announces 2025 Americas Tour

Belgian DJ and producer Dimitri Vegas has announced his 2025 Americas Tour, a high-energy trek spanning four countries and 12 cities.

The tour kicked-off October 10 at Sonilum Arena in Santa Cruz, Bolivia, and includes stops at major venues and festivals across the Americas. Vegas returns to Tomorrowland Brasil in Itu before launching a U.S. run that hits dance capitals like New York, Washington D.C., Chicago, Las Vegas, and Seattle, plus a key Canadian stop at Vancouver’s Harbour. The run wraps November 15 at Festival Internacional del Globo in León, Mexico.

This latest tour reflects a creative turning point for Vegas, who has been expanding his sound beyond the massive mainstage anthems that made him a global name. Ranked once again among the Top 5 DJs in the world alongside his brother Like Mike, Dimitri has recently leaned into experimentation — spinning all-vinyl techno sets at Tomorrowland, producing genre-bending singles like “Heroine,” “Yeah,” and “Woops” (with Junkie Kid), and collaborating with Loreen and David Guetta on the drum & bass-inspired “Pum Pum.”

Fans can expect the Americas Tour 2025 to mirror that balance of high-impact spectacle and underground edge, with cinematic production, pounding dancefloor energy, and seamless genre crossovers.

Performances at iconic venues such as Marquee, Echostage, and Radius, as well as festival appearances at Escape Psycho Circus and Boo! Seattle, promise to deliver the kind of dynamic, forward-thinking sets that define where Dimitri Vegas is headed next.

Find Vegas’ full list of upcoming tour dates below: