Disney and Formula 1 Team Up to ‘Fuel the Magic’ at Las Vegas Grand Prix

Fans at the 2025 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix will get a dose of Disney magic as the entertainment giant and the global motorsport brand officially launch their “Fuel the Magic” collaboration this November.

The partnership, first revealed in May, aims to blend Formula 1’s high-speed excitement with Disney’s signature storytelling through live experiences, exclusive merchandise, and digital content designed to engage fans around the world.

Disney icons Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy and Pluto are set to make special appearances throughout race week, including a performance by Mickey Mouse in front of the Fountains of Bellagio. The show, produced by Disney Live Entertainment, will feature music, lights, and pyrotechnics in what Disney calls a “one-of-a-kind” moment for race fans and families.

To mark 70 years of Disney magic, the Disneyland Band will perform the national anthem on the grid ahead of race day. Mickey and Minnie will also visit local children as part of a community initiative in Las Vegas, while Formula 1 will host a special pitlane walk featuring Mickey & Friends for select fans with main grandstand tickets.

“The Disney brand represents the power of storytelling, creativity and connection—values that resonate deeply with fans and partners alike worldwide,” said Tasia Filippatos, president of Disney Consumer Products. “We are thrilled to be uniting sports, pop culture and entertainment in a way that delivers an unforgettable experience for both Mickey and Friends and F1 fans globally.”

Formula 1 Chief Commercial Officer and Las Vegas Grand Prix CEO Emily Prazer added that the partnership highlights both brands’ shared focus on innovation and immersive experiences. “As we look ahead to the global Disney’s Mickey & Friends and Formula 1 launch in 2026, the Fuel the Magic program will bring two iconic brands together to give fans of all ages a race weekend filled with creativity, entertainment and a touch of magic,” Prazer said.

The collaboration also includes the debut of a Disney x Formula 1 merchandise collection, set to launch Nov. 8 at the F1 Las Vegas Hub presented by American Express inside The Venetian Resort. The collection blends Mickey & Friends designs with F1’s sleek, performance-inspired aesthetic. Select items will also be available on DisneyStore.com in North America.

Fans watching from home can join the festivities when the Las Vegas Grand Prix airs Nov. 22, 2025, on ESPN and the ESPN App in the U.S., with international broadcasts available through Formula 1’s global partners.

The “Fuel the Magic” campaign will extend through the 2026 and 2027 F1 seasons, with future plans for more Disney-inspired fan experiences and digital activations that bring the sport’s energy to audiences worldwide.