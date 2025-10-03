Disney On Ice: Jump In! tickets on sale in Rosemont at Allstate Arena

Disney On Ice: Jump In! is bringing family magic to the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, with a series of performances running from January 22 through February 8, 2026. This enchanting ice show brings beloved Disney characters to life in a production filled with dazzling skating, colorful costumes, and unforgettable music.

Tickets for all Rosemont performances are on sale now. Families can purchase at the Allstate Arena box office or online through ScoreBig, where tickets to major events are offered with no hidden service charges.

Disney On Ice shows have long been a tradition for families across North America, combining spectacular skating talent with storytelling that delights both kids and adults. The “Jump In!” edition promises high-energy choreography, dazzling special effects, and appearances from fan-favorite characters that capture the timeless magic of Disney.

With multiple showtimes scheduled, Chicago-area families will have plenty of opportunities to share in the wonder of Disney On Ice this winter. From matinee performances to evening shows, every date is designed to deliver an unforgettable experience for fans of all ages.

Disney On Ice: Jump In! Rosemont Show Dates

