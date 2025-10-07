Dropkick Murphys Set 30th Anniversary St. Patrick’s Day Shows in Boston

Dropkick Murphys will celebrate three decades together with a run of hometown shows in Boston next March as part of the band’s For The People…In The Pit Tour.

The Celtic punk veterans will perform March 13–15, 2026, at MGM Music Hall at Fenway, followed by a St. Patrick’s Day show on March 17 at Citizens House of Blues. A special family-friendly afternoon mini-concert and meet & greet benefiting the band’s Claddagh Fund will take place March 14 at 2 p.m. at MGM Music Hall, where each adult ticket holder can bring up to two children under 13 for free.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 10, at 10 a.m. ET via DropkickMurphys.com. Support acts and additional tour dates will be announced soon.

The Boston run will serve as both the band’s annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration and its 30th birthday party. Before returning home, Dropkick Murphys will embark on a European tour with Frank Turner and Haywire, beginning October 15 in Milan, Italy.

The tour coincides with the October 10 release of the physical CD and vinyl editions of For The People, the band’s latest album originally issued digitally on July 4 via Dummy Luck Music / Play It Again Sam. The new editions include five bonus tracks: “Dropped On My Head,” “Take Your Bow,” “Straight Edge (I Liked You Better),” “A Hero Among Many,” and “Sirens.”

For The People continues the group’s trademark mix of working-class punk and social consciousness, tackling issues of justice and equality with a sound rooted in their early years. The album features collaborations with The Scratch, Billy Bragg, The Mary Wallopers, and longtime vocalist Al Barr.

Throughout their nearly 30-year career, Dropkick Murphys have been outspoken advocates for labor rights, often making surprise appearances at union picket lines while on tour.

For more details on upcoming shows and to stream or preorder For The People, visit DropkickMurphys.com/tour.