Dry Kill Logic Begin Work on First Album in Nearly 20 Years, Announce 2026 Tour

After roaring back to the stage in 2025 following nearly two decades away, Dry Kill Logic are officially writing a new studio album and planning a headlining run set for 2026.

The New York-based metal act, known for blending elements of nu-metal, hardcore, and metalcore, confirmed that work has begun on Your Sins Will Find You, their first full-length record since 2006’s Of Vengeance & Violence. The group has tapped producer Greg Thomas (End, Misery Signals, Shai Hulud) to help shape the sound of the new release, which frontman Cliff Rigano says will balance the band’s signature aggression with new dynamics.

“This year has been an unbelievable dream, and we’re so grateful for the opportunities we’ve been given,” Rigano said. “Now the time has come to write new music.”

Dry Kill Logic’s return follows a 2025 schedule packed with festival appearances at Welcome to Rockville, Inkcarceration, Aftershock, and RockFest, along with two sold-out headlining shows. Their recent single, “Now You Belong with the Dead,” marked the band’s first new material in several years and built anticipation for a full album.

To support the upcoming release, the band will launch the Decades of Distance Tour 2026, marking their first extended U.S. headlining run in more than 20 years. The trek kicks off March 27 in Austin, Texas, and includes stops in Dallas, Lakewood, West Chicago, and several Pennsylvania cities. Select dates will feature support from New Jersey metal outfit Dizasterpiece.

“The excitement and anticipation are overwhelming,” guitarist Jason Bozzi said. “To finally return to these cities after all these years is something we never thought would happen. We’re incredibly excited to see everyone.”

Formed in 1994, Dry Kill Logic broke through with their 2001 debut The Darker Side of Nonsense, featuring enduring fan favorites “Nightmare” and “Rot.” After subsequent albums The Dead and Dreaming and Of Vengeance & Violence, the band went on hiatus in 2007. They resurfaced with singles “Vices” and “Don’t See Ghosts” before making a full-scale live comeback last year.

Tickets for the Decades of Distance Tour 2026 are on sale now via the band’s official website. Find their full list of 2026 dates below:

Dry Kill Logic – Decades of Distance Tour 2026



March 27 – Austin, TX – Come & Take It Live

March 28 – Dallas, TX – Puzzles Deep Ellum

April 18 – New Kensington, PA – Preserving Underground*

April 19 – Millersville, PA – Phantom Power*

May 8 – Lakewood, OH – Mercury Music Lounge*

May 9 – West Chicago, IL – WC Social Club*

(*with Dizasterpiece)