Eagles Announce February 2026 Sphere Shows, Setting New Record

The Eagles have announced four additional performances for their Las Vegas residency at Sphere, officially making them the longest-running act to perform at the venue.

The new shows will take place in February 2026, bringing the total number of performances in the residency to 52. That total surpasses the record previously held by Dead & Company, who played 48 shows at the venue between May 2024 and May 2025.

The announcement coincides with the 50th anniversary of the Eagles’ Their Greatest Hits (1971–1975), which has been certified 38-times platinum and remains one of the best-selling albums of all time.

Advance artist presale registration is available now at eagles.com. The presale begins October 22 at 10 a.m. Pacific, with the general on-sale starting October 24 at the same time.

Fans can also score resale tickets via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a full-year membership offer).

The Sphere, known for its advanced sound and 16K LED display, has hosted some of the biggest names in music since opening in 2023. The Eagles’ residency has been one of the venue’s most successful runs, combining their classic hits with immersive visuals designed to match the technology of the space.

With more than five decades of music history behind them, the Eagles continue to prove their lasting appeal. The additional Sphere dates mark another milestone for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band, whose music continues to define a generation and draw capacity crowds around the world.

A list of upcoming residency dates can be found below:

October 31, 2025 – Sphere – Las Vegas, NV

November 1, 2025 – Sphere – Las Vegas, NV

November 7, 2025 – Sphere – Las Vegas, NV

November 8, 2025 – Sphere – Las Vegas, NV

January 23, 2026 – Sphere – Las Vegas, NV

January 24, 2026 – Sphere – Las Vegas, NV

January 30, 2026 – Sphere – Las Vegas, NV

January 31, 2026 – Sphere – Las Vegas, NV

February 20, 2026 – Sphere – Las Vegas, NV

February 21, 2026 – Sphere – Las Vegas, NV

February 27, 2026 – Sphere – Las Vegas, NV

February 28, 2026 – Sphere – Las Vegas, NV