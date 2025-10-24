Electric Callboy Announce TANZNEID World Tour

Electric Callboy are taking their tour global in 2025 and 2026 with the announcement of their massive TANZNEID World Tour.
The TANZNEID World Tour launches November 1, 2025 in Copenhagen and makes stops throughout the UK and Europe before crossing into North America next spring.
The North American run begins on April 17 in Dallas at South Side Ballroom. From there, they will make stops in cities such as Los Angeles, Seattle, Vancouver, Chicago, Toronto, Nashville, Tampa, Atlanta and Brooklyn before wrapping up on May 27 in Boston at MGM Music Hall at Fenway.
Electric Callboy will then take the show to Japan and Australia in late summer 2026, performing in cities including Tokyo, Sydney, and Brisbane. The worldwide trek will span four continents and nearly 50 shows.
Tickets for all dates go on sale beginning Friday, October 24 at 12 p.m. local time through ElectricCallboy.com. For more information and exclusive updates, visit the band’s official website. Fans can also find Electric Callboy Tickets on Ticket Club, where members can save big by avoiding the service fees that are common on other ticketing sites.
Electric Callboy—formerly known as Eskimo Callboy—have become an international sensation for their signature blend of metalcore, electronic, and pop influences.
A complete list of tour dates can be found below:
Electric Callboy TANZNEID World Tour Dates
|Date
|Venue and City
|Shop
|November 1, 2025
|Royal Arena – Copenhagen, DK
|Tickets
|November 2, 2025
|Unity Arena – Oslo, NO
|Tickets
|November 5, 2025
|Hovet – Stockholm, SE
|Tickets
|November 7, 2025
|Ice Hall – Helsinki, FI
|Tickets
|November 11, 2025
|Alexandra Palace – London, UK
|Tickets
|November 12, 2025
|Lotto Arena – Antwerp, BE
|Tickets
|November 14, 2025
|Forum Karlin – Prague, CZ
|Tickets
|November 15, 2025
|QUARTERBACK Immobilien ARENA – Leipzig, DE
|Tickets
|November 16, 2025
|PSD Bank Dome – Dusseldorf, DE
|Tickets
|November 17, 2025
|Rockhal – Esch-sur-Alzette, LU
|Tickets
|November 19, 2025
|Hallenstadion – Zurich, CH
|Tickets
|November 20, 2025
|Schleyer-Halle – Stuttgart, DE
|Tickets
|November 22, 2025
|Wiener Stadthalle – Vienna, AT
|Tickets
|November 23, 2025
|Tauron Arena – Krakow, PL
|Tickets
|November 24, 2025
|MVM Dome – Budapest, HU
|Tickets
|November 26, 2025
|Olympiahalle – Munich, DE
|Tickets
|November 27, 2025
|Festhalle – Frankfurt, DE
|Tickets
|November 28, 2025
|Uber Arena – Berlin, DE
|Tickets
|November 29, 2025
|Barclays Arena – Hamburg, DE
|Tickets
|January 17, 2026
|Ahoy RTM – Rotterdam, NL
|Tickets
|January 18, 2026
|Zénith Paris – La Villette – Paris, FR
|Tickets
|January 20, 2026
|Radiant – Lyon, FR
|Tickets
|January 22, 2026
|Sant Jordi Club – Barcelona, ES
|Tickets
|January 23, 2026
|WiZink Center – Madrid, ES
|Tickets
|January 25, 2026
|Sala Tejo / MEO Arena – Lisbon, PT
|Tickets
|April 17, 2026
|South Side Ballroom – Dallas, TX
|Tickets
|April 19, 2026
|Arizona Financial Theatre – Phoenix, AZ
|Tickets
|April 21, 2026
|The Kia Forum – Los Angeles, CA
|Tickets
|April 22, 2026
|The Masonic – San Francisco, CA
|Tickets
|April 24, 2026
|Paramount Theatre – Seattle, WA
|Tickets
|April 25, 2026
|PNE Forum – Vancouver, BC
|Tickets
|April 28, 2026
|The Union Event Center – Salt Lake City, UT
|Tickets
|April 30, 2026
|Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO
|Tickets
|May 2, 2026
|The Armory – Minneapolis, MN
|Tickets
|May 3, 2026
|Wintrust Arena – Chicago, IL
|Tickets
|May 14, 2026
|Place Bell – Montreal, QC*
|Tickets
|May 16, 2026
|Coca Cola Coliseum – Toronto, ON
|Tickets
|May 17, 2026
|Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival – Columbus, OH*
|Tickets
|May 19, 2026
|The Pinnacle – Nashville, TN*
|Tickets
|May 20, 2026
|Greensboro Special Events Center – Greensboro, NC
|Tickets
|May 22, 2026
|Yuengling Center – Tampa, FL
|Tickets
|May 23, 2026
|Coca Cola Roxy – Atlanta, GA
|Tickets
|May 25, 2026
|The Theater at MGM National Harbor – Baltimore, MD
|Tickets
|May 26, 2026
|Brooklyn Paramount – Brooklyn, NY
|Tickets
|May 27, 2026
|MGM Music Hall at Fenway – Boston, MA
|Tickets
|August 29, 2026
|Gorilla Hall (DJ Set) – Osaka, JP
|Tickets
|August 31, 2026
|Garden Theater – Tokyo, JP
|Tickets
|September 4, 2026
|RAC Arena – Perth, AU
|Tickets
|September 6, 2026
|Entertainment Center – Adelaide, AU
|Tickets
|September 8, 2026
|Rod Laver Arena – Melbourne, AU
|Tickets
|September 10, 2026
|Qudos Bank Arena – Sydney, AU
|Tickets
|September 12, 2026
|Riverstage – Brisbane, AU
|Tickets
Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at TicketClub by visiting this page and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS.”