Electric Callboy Announce TANZNEID World Tour

By Victoria Drum 2 hours ago

Electric Callboy are taking their tour global in 2025 and 2026 with the announcement of their massive TANZNEID World Tour.

The TANZNEID World Tour launches November 1, 2025 in Copenhagen and makes stops throughout the UK and Europe before crossing into North America next spring.

The North American run begins on April 17 in Dallas at South Side Ballroom. From there, they will make stops in cities such as Los Angeles, Seattle, Vancouver, Chicago, Toronto, Nashville, Tampa, Atlanta and Brooklyn before wrapping up on May 27 in Boston at MGM Music Hall at Fenway.

Electric Callboy will then take the show to Japan and Australia in late summer 2026, performing in cities including Tokyo, Sydney, and Brisbane. The worldwide trek will span four continents and nearly 50 shows.

Tickets for all dates go on sale beginning Friday, October 24 at 12 p.m. local time through ElectricCallboy.com. For more information and exclusive updates, visit the band’s official website. Fans can also find Electric Callboy Tickets on Ticket Club, where members can save big by avoiding the service fees that are common on other ticketing sites.

Electric Callboy—formerly known as Eskimo Callboy—have become an international sensation for their signature blend of metalcore, electronic, and pop influences.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Electric Callboy TANZNEID World Tour Dates

DateVenue and CityShop
November 1, 2025Royal Arena – Copenhagen, DKTickets
November 2, 2025Unity Arena – Oslo, NOTickets
November 5, 2025Hovet – Stockholm, SETickets
November 7, 2025Ice Hall – Helsinki, FITickets
November 11, 2025Alexandra Palace – London, UKTickets
November 12, 2025Lotto Arena – Antwerp, BETickets
November 14, 2025Forum Karlin – Prague, CZTickets
November 15, 2025QUARTERBACK Immobilien ARENA – Leipzig, DETickets
November 16, 2025PSD Bank Dome – Dusseldorf, DETickets
November 17, 2025Rockhal – Esch-sur-Alzette, LUTickets
November 19, 2025Hallenstadion – Zurich, CHTickets
November 20, 2025Schleyer-Halle – Stuttgart, DETickets
November 22, 2025Wiener Stadthalle – Vienna, ATTickets
November 23, 2025Tauron Arena – Krakow, PLTickets
November 24, 2025MVM Dome – Budapest, HUTickets
November 26, 2025Olympiahalle – Munich, DETickets
November 27, 2025Festhalle – Frankfurt, DETickets
November 28, 2025Uber Arena – Berlin, DETickets
November 29, 2025Barclays Arena – Hamburg, DETickets
January 17, 2026Ahoy RTM – Rotterdam, NLTickets
January 18, 2026Zénith Paris – La Villette – Paris, FRTickets
January 20, 2026Radiant – Lyon, FRTickets
January 22, 2026Sant Jordi Club – Barcelona, ESTickets
January 23, 2026WiZink Center – Madrid, ESTickets
January 25, 2026Sala Tejo / MEO Arena – Lisbon, PTTickets
April 17, 2026South Side Ballroom – Dallas, TXTickets
April 19, 2026Arizona Financial Theatre – Phoenix, AZTickets
April 21, 2026The Kia Forum – Los Angeles, CATickets
April 22, 2026The Masonic – San Francisco, CATickets
April 24, 2026Paramount Theatre – Seattle, WATickets
April 25, 2026PNE Forum – Vancouver, BCTickets
April 28, 2026The Union Event Center – Salt Lake City, UTTickets
April 30, 2026Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, COTickets
May 2, 2026The Armory – Minneapolis, MNTickets
May 3, 2026Wintrust Arena – Chicago, ILTickets
May 14, 2026Place Bell – Montreal, QC*Tickets
May 16, 2026Coca Cola Coliseum – Toronto, ONTickets
May 17, 2026Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival – Columbus, OH*Tickets
May 19, 2026The Pinnacle – Nashville, TN*Tickets
May 20, 2026Greensboro Special Events Center – Greensboro, NCTickets
May 22, 2026Yuengling Center – Tampa, FLTickets
May 23, 2026Coca Cola Roxy – Atlanta, GATickets
May 25, 2026The Theater at MGM National Harbor – Baltimore, MDTickets
May 26, 2026Brooklyn Paramount – Brooklyn, NYTickets
May 27, 2026MGM Music Hall at Fenway – Boston, MATickets
August 29, 2026Gorilla Hall (DJ Set) – Osaka, JPTickets
August 31, 2026Garden Theater – Tokyo, JPTickets
September 4, 2026RAC Arena – Perth, AUTickets
September 6, 2026Entertainment Center – Adelaide, AUTickets
September 8, 2026Rod Laver Arena – Melbourne, AUTickets
September 10, 2026Qudos Bank Arena – Sydney, AUTickets
September 12, 2026Riverstage – Brisbane, AUTickets

