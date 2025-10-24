Electric Callboy Announce TANZNEID World Tour

Electric Callboy are taking their tour global in 2025 and 2026 with the announcement of their massive TANZNEID World Tour.

The TANZNEID World Tour launches November 1, 2025 in Copenhagen and makes stops throughout the UK and Europe before crossing into North America next spring.

The North American run begins on April 17 in Dallas at South Side Ballroom. From there, they will make stops in cities such as Los Angeles, Seattle, Vancouver, Chicago, Toronto, Nashville, Tampa, Atlanta and Brooklyn before wrapping up on May 27 in Boston at MGM Music Hall at Fenway.

Electric Callboy will then take the show to Japan and Australia in late summer 2026, performing in cities including Tokyo, Sydney, and Brisbane. The worldwide trek will span four continents and nearly 50 shows.

Tickets for all dates go on sale beginning Friday, October 24 at 12 p.m. local time through ElectricCallboy.com. For more information and exclusive updates, visit the band’s official website. Fans can also find Electric Callboy Tickets on Ticket Club, where members can save big by avoiding the service fees that are common on other ticketing sites.

Electric Callboy—formerly known as Eskimo Callboy—have become an international sensation for their signature blend of metalcore, electronic, and pop influences.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Date Venue and City Shop November 1, 2025 Royal Arena – Copenhagen, DK Tickets November 2, 2025 Unity Arena – Oslo, NO Tickets November 5, 2025 Hovet – Stockholm, SE Tickets November 7, 2025 Ice Hall – Helsinki, FI Tickets November 11, 2025 Alexandra Palace – London, UK Tickets November 12, 2025 Lotto Arena – Antwerp, BE Tickets November 14, 2025 Forum Karlin – Prague, CZ Tickets November 15, 2025 QUARTERBACK Immobilien ARENA – Leipzig, DE Tickets November 16, 2025 PSD Bank Dome – Dusseldorf, DE Tickets November 17, 2025 Rockhal – Esch-sur-Alzette, LU Tickets November 19, 2025 Hallenstadion – Zurich, CH Tickets November 20, 2025 Schleyer-Halle – Stuttgart, DE Tickets November 22, 2025 Wiener Stadthalle – Vienna, AT Tickets November 23, 2025 Tauron Arena – Krakow, PL Tickets November 24, 2025 MVM Dome – Budapest, HU Tickets November 26, 2025 Olympiahalle – Munich, DE Tickets November 27, 2025 Festhalle – Frankfurt, DE Tickets November 28, 2025 Uber Arena – Berlin, DE Tickets November 29, 2025 Barclays Arena – Hamburg, DE Tickets January 17, 2026 Ahoy RTM – Rotterdam, NL Tickets January 18, 2026 Zénith Paris – La Villette – Paris, FR Tickets January 20, 2026 Radiant – Lyon, FR Tickets January 22, 2026 Sant Jordi Club – Barcelona, ES Tickets January 23, 2026 WiZink Center – Madrid, ES Tickets January 25, 2026 Sala Tejo / MEO Arena – Lisbon, PT Tickets April 17, 2026 South Side Ballroom – Dallas, TX Tickets April 19, 2026 Arizona Financial Theatre – Phoenix, AZ Tickets April 21, 2026 The Kia Forum – Los Angeles, CA Tickets April 22, 2026 The Masonic – San Francisco, CA Tickets April 24, 2026 Paramount Theatre – Seattle, WA Tickets April 25, 2026 PNE Forum – Vancouver, BC Tickets April 28, 2026 The Union Event Center – Salt Lake City, UT Tickets April 30, 2026 Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO Tickets May 2, 2026 The Armory – Minneapolis, MN Tickets May 3, 2026 Wintrust Arena – Chicago, IL Tickets May 14, 2026 Place Bell – Montreal, QC* Tickets May 16, 2026 Coca Cola Coliseum – Toronto, ON Tickets May 17, 2026 Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival – Columbus, OH* Tickets May 19, 2026 The Pinnacle – Nashville, TN* Tickets May 20, 2026 Greensboro Special Events Center – Greensboro, NC Tickets May 22, 2026 Yuengling Center – Tampa, FL Tickets May 23, 2026 Coca Cola Roxy – Atlanta, GA Tickets May 25, 2026 The Theater at MGM National Harbor – Baltimore, MD Tickets May 26, 2026 Brooklyn Paramount – Brooklyn, NY Tickets May 27, 2026 MGM Music Hall at Fenway – Boston, MA Tickets August 29, 2026 Gorilla Hall (DJ Set) – Osaka, JP Tickets August 31, 2026 Garden Theater – Tokyo, JP Tickets September 4, 2026 RAC Arena – Perth, AU Tickets September 6, 2026 Entertainment Center – Adelaide, AU Tickets September 8, 2026 Rod Laver Arena – Melbourne, AU Tickets September 10, 2026 Qudos Bank Arena – Sydney, AU Tickets September 12, 2026 Riverstage – Brisbane, AU Tickets

Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at TicketClub by visiting this page and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS.”