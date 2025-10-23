Event Tickets Center Becomes Official Partner of UMass Athletics Through 2028

Event Tickets Center (ETC) has been named the official ticket marketplace partner of University of Massachusetts Athletics under a new multi-year agreement announced Thursday. The partnership will run through 2028, offering fans an enhanced and trusted way to secure tickets for Minutemen and Minutewomen athletic events.

The collaboration positions ETC as the go-to platform for UMass fans looking to purchase seats for both home and away games across the school’s 21 varsity sports. The Amherst-based program competes at the highest levels nationally, with several teams — including ice hockey, field hockey, men’s soccer and women’s lacrosse — reaching NCAA tournaments last season.

“Partnering with UMass Athletics reinforces ETC’s growth in strategic partnerships while giving Minutemen fans a trusted, hassle-free way to secure their seats,” said Abby Croell, ETC’s social media and brand partnerships manager. “It’s an opportunity for us to deepen our connection with a passionate New England fan base and deliver the dependable ticketing experience fans expect.”

The agreement will include digital and social media collaborations, on-site activations at athletic events, and promotional use of UMass branding to further engage the university’s fan community.

Founded in 2005, Event Tickets Center is one of the largest secondary ticket marketplaces in the U.S., connecting millions of fans to concerts, sports, and theater experiences. The company offers ticket access through its website and mobile app, emphasizing convenience and reliability.

Fans can learn more or purchase tickets at EventTicketsCenter.com, or follow UMass Athletics on social media for the latest updates.