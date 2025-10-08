Events365 Named Official Ticket Marketplace for 2025 Go Bowling Military Bowl

The Military Bowl Foundation has named events365, a Victory Live company, as the Official Ticket Marketplace for the 2025 Go Bowling Military Bowl, set for Saturday, December 27 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland.

The annual postseason matchup will feature teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference and the American Athletic Conference, with live coverage on ESPN.

Through the partnership, events365 will power verified ticket buying and reselling for the event, offering fans a secure way to attend one of college football’s signature bowl games.

“We are excited to welcome events365 as the Official Ticket Marketplace of the Military Bowl,” said Steve Beck, president and executive director of the Military Bowl Foundation. “Their platform provides fans with peace of mind when securing tickets to the game, and their support helps us continue our mission of honoring and supporting those who serve our nation.”

Victory Live CEO Sam Soni said the partnership aligns with the company’s commitment to both fans and the military community. “Our goal is to provide fans with a reliable ticketing experience so they can focus on what matters most — celebrating the teams on the field and honoring those who serve,” Soni said.

The Military Bowl caps off Bowl Week in the Washington, D.C. area, with both participating teams taking part in local events before fans gather in Annapolis for Military Bowl Eve and gameday festivities. Proceeds benefit Patriot Point, the Military Bowl Foundation’s 294-acre retreat for wounded, ill, and injured service members, their families, and caregivers.

Last year’s Military Bowl saw East Carolina defeat NC State, 26-21, on an 86-yard touchdown run by Rahjai Harris.

Tickets for the 2025 Go Bowling Military Bowl are on sale now here.