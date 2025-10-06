Fans Can Now Bet on Pro Padel League Matches Through Kalshi at NYC City’s Cup Final

Kalshi is bringing prediction markets to the fast-growing sport of padel through a new partnership with the Pro Padel League (PPL), announced this week ahead of the league’s City’s Cup Final in New York City.

The deal makes Kalshi—the first U.S. federally regulated prediction market—the official fan engagement partner for the event, taking place October 16–19 at the Hammerstein Ballroom. Fans will be able to wager on match outcomes through Kalshi’s platform, adding a new interactive element to the PPL’s championship competition.

“Kalshi is redefining how fans interact with the sports they love, and partnering with the Pro Padel League allows us to showcase the power of prediction markets in an exciting, fast-growing sport,” said Brandon Beckhardt, chief of staff at Kalshi.

Under the agreement, Kalshi’s brand and live odds will appear throughout the event’s in-venue and broadcast coverage. Kalshi will also promote the partnership across its user network, while broker partners can integrate the City’s Cup match predictions into their own platforms.

“The Pro Padel League is committed to creating unforgettable fan experiences, and this partnership with Kalshi brings a completely new layer of excitement to the City’s Cup Final,” said Diane Gotua, the league’s chief commercial officer.

The partnership marks Kalshi’s first move into padel and follows its recent collaboration with the Pro Pickleball Association, signaling the company’s growing footprint in the live sports space. It also highlights a broader trend among emerging leagues seeking new ways to connect fans with competition through technology and real-time engagement.

Founded in 2018, Kalshi operates as a CFTC-regulated financial exchange that lets users trade on the outcomes of real-world events—from politics and economics to sports. The Pro Padel League, launched in 2023, features 10 teams across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and broadcasts to more than 100 countries.

The PPL City’s Cup Final runs October 16–19 at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.