Florence + The Machine Announce 2026 ‘Everybody Scream’ North American Tour

Florence + The Machine will hit the road in 2026 for a North American arena tour in support of their upcoming album Everybody Scream.

The 23-date run begins April 8 in Minneapolis at Target Center and includes stops in Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Montreal, Boston, Philadelphia, Miami, Atlanta, Austin, Houston, New York and San Francisco. The band is set to wrap up their North American leg with back-to-back shows in Los Angeles on May 19 and 20 at Kia Forum.

Rachel Chinouriri, SOFIA ISELLA, CMAT, and Mannequin Pussy will join as supporting acts on select dates.

An artist pre-sale begins Monday, November 3 at 12 p.m. local time. Registration for early access is open now. General tickets go on sale Wednesday, November 5 at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster.

The new album Everybody Scream, Florence + The Machine’s sixth studio release, will arrive on October 31. The record has been previewed with two singles: “One of the Greats” and the title track “Everybody Scream.” The band recently performed the latter on The Graham North Show.

Before touring North America, Florence + The Machine will perform across the UK and Europe in early 2026.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit the official Florence + The Machine website.

A list of North American Tour dates can be found below:

04/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center *

04/10 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena *

04/13 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena *

04/15 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre *

04/16 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *

04/18 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena †

04/19 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden †

04/21 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden †

04/24 – New York, NY @ Barclays Center †

04/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena †

04/28 – Tampa, FL @ Benchmark International Arena ‡

04/29 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center ‡

05/01 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena ‡

05/02 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena ‡

05/04 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center ‡

05/05 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center ‡

05/07 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena ‡

05/09 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena §

05/12 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena §

05/13 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center §

05/15 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center §

05/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum §

05/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum §

* = w/ Rachel Chinouriri

† = w/ SOFIA ISELLA

‡ = w/ CMAT

§ = w/ Mannequin Pussy