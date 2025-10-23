Foo Fighters to Launch 2026 North American Stadium Run

Foo Fighters will return to North American stadiums in 2026 with a new set of dates set to begin in August.

The North American run is set to begin on August 4 at Rogers Stadium in Toronto. From there, the band is scheduled to perform in Detroit, Chicago, Cleveland, Philadelphia, Nashville, Washington DC, Fargo, Regina, Edmonton and Vancouver before wrapping up on September 26 in Las Vegas at Allergiant Stadium.

Queens of the Stone Age will appear as special guests on every show except September 12 at Fargodome in Fargo, North Dakota. Mannequin Pussy and Gouge Away will also join the lineup.

“Since our return to the stage in San Luis Obispo five weeks ago, we have been reminded of why we love and are forever devoted to doing this Foo Fighters thing,” frontman Dave Grohl said in a statement.

“From reuniting as a band and staring at a list of 30 years worth of songs to brush off, to reimagining versions with the incredible blessing of the one and only Ilan Rubin behind the drums, to reconnecting with our amazing fans and blasting them with everything we’ve got (no matter the size of the venue) because we would not be here without them, we have the most solid core. And the sun is finally rising over the horizon.”

Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday, October 31 at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster. Fans subscribed to the Foo Fighters newsletter will receive early access beginning Tuesday, October 28 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by an artist pre-sale on Wednesday, October 29 at 10 a.m. local time.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit the official Foo Fighters’ website.

A complete list of North American tour dates can be found below:

08/04 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium ^+

08/06 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field ^+

08/08 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field ^+

08/10 – Cleveland, OH @ Huntington Bank Field ^+

08/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field ^+

08/15 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium ^+

08/17 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park ^+

09/12 – Fargo, ND @ Fargodome +

09/15 – Regina, SK @ Mosaic Stadium at Taylor Field ^+

09/17 – Edmonton, AB @ Commonwealth Stadium ^+

09/20 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place ^*

09/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium ^*

^ = w/ Queens of the Stone Age

+ = w/ Mannequin Pussy

* = w/ Gouge Away