Formula 1, Apple Team Up in Landmark Five-Year Broadcast Partnership

Formula 1 has announced a groundbreaking five-year partnership with Apple that will make Apple TV the exclusive home for U.S. broadcasts of the global motorsport starting in 2026.

The agreement brings together two of the world’s most recognizable brands, combining F1’s rapidly growing fan base with Apple’s expansive digital ecosystem. The partnership builds on the success of F1: The Movie, the Apple Original Film that has grossed nearly $630 million globally since its June theatrical release—making it the highest-earning sports movie in history. The film will debut globally on Apple TV+ on December 12, 2025.

Under the new deal, Apple TV will stream every Formula 1 practice, qualifying, Sprint session, and Grand Prix race in the U.S. Select races and all practice sessions will also be available to watch for free through the Apple TV app. F1 TV Premium, Formula 1’s own content service, will continue to operate in the U.S. exclusively through Apple TV subscriptions, with access included for subscribers.

Beyond live race coverage, Apple plans to integrate Formula 1 content across several of its platforms, including Apple News, Apple Maps, Apple Music, Apple Sports, and Apple Fitness+, offering fans new ways to experience the sport year-round.

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, said the deal represents a major step in the sport’s growth strategy in the U.S.

“This is an incredibly exciting partnership for both Formula 1 and Apple that will ensure we can continue to maximize our growth potential in the U.S. with the right content and innovative distribution channels,” he said. “We have a shared vision to bring this amazing sport to our fans and entice new ones through live broadcasts, engaging content, and a year-round approach to keep them hooked.”

Eddy Cue, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Services, added that the partnership aligns with a new era for the sport.

“We’re thrilled to expand our relationship with Formula 1 and offer Apple TV subscribers in the U.S. front row access to one of the most exciting and fastest-growing sports on the planet,” Cue said. “2026 marks a transformative new era for Formula 1—from new teams to new regulations and cars with the best drivers in the world—and we look forward to delivering premium, fan-first coverage in a way that only Apple can.”

The announcement follows the findings of the 2025 Global F1 Fan Survey, which highlighted the sport’s growing U.S. audience: nearly half of new American fans have been following F1 for five years or less, and more than half are female. With Apple’s reach across its media platforms, the partnership is expected to further accelerate that growth.

Additional production details and new fan engagement features will be revealed ahead of the 2026 season launch.