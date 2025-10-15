Formula 1 Launches New ‘F1 Grid Gigs’ Series with Austin Debut

Formula 1 is turning up the volume on pre-race entertainment with F1 Grid Gigs presented by American Express, a new live music showcase set to debut at the 2025 Formula 1 MSC Cruises United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas.

Blending high-octane motorsport with live performance, the series will bring major artists to the grid ahead of races worldwide — beginning with Texas-born country artist Drake Milligan performing on the starting line at Circuit of The Americas before the drivers head out on track.

Milligan, known for his breakout album Dallas/Fort Worth and hits including “Sounds Like Something I’d Do” and “Honky Tonkin’ About,” will headline the inaugural show, reflecting Austin’s reputation as the live music capital of the world.

“There’s nothing like the energy of a Formula 1 grid as the world gets ready for the best drivers to go head-to-head,” said Emily Prazer, Chief Commercial Officer at Formula 1. “F1 Grid Gigs presented by American Express will elevate one of the most anticipated moments of a Grand Prix weekend — capturing the thrill of the grid and giving fans in the stands and at home a taste of adrenaline before we go racing.”

Milligan said he’s eager to bring his Texas roots to one of the sport’s biggest stages. “There’s nothing like the energy of this city during race weekend,” he said. “It’s the perfect stage for live music with the roar of the engines and the passion of the fans. I can’t wait to bring some country heat to the Circuit of The Americas.”

The concept was inspired by the F1 75 Live season opener at London’s O2 Arena, which drew over 7.5 million viewers across Formula 1’s social channels. The Grid Gigs series will continue later this year at the Formula 1 Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025, featuring another major artist performing under the lights of the Las Vegas Strip Circuit before the race begins.

With F1 Grid Gigs, Formula 1 and American Express aim to make the moments before “lights out” as thrilling as the race itself — setting a new standard for fan entertainment at Grand Prix weekends.