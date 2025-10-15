Frank V. Carone Joins Tixbase Board, Strengthening Leadership as Company Eyes Global Expansion

Tixbase has appointed Frank V. Carone, founder and chairman of Oaktree Solutions and former chief of staff to New York City’s 110th mayor, to its board of directors as the ticketing technology company enters a new phase of global growth.

The New York–based firm, known for developing secure and transparent ticketing solutions, said Carone will play a key role in guiding strategic expansion, regulatory navigation, and cross-industry partnerships as it scales operations worldwide.

“Tixbase has reached a decisive moment in its journey,” Carone said in a statement. “Consumer expectations are evolving, and the market is seeking scalable, transparent, and durable solutions. What drew me to Tixbase is its ability to combine innovation with discipline—delivering a better experience for fans while creating long-term value for partners and investors.”

Carone, a seasoned negotiator and business strategist, brings decades of experience in governance, deal-making, and leadership across both public and private sectors. During his tenure as chief of staff to New York City’s mayor, he helped oversee major public-private initiatives, and through Oaktree Solutions he has advised Fortune 500 companies and international organizations on complex business challenges.

In joining the board, Carone said he sees Tixbase as a company “building the infrastructure for the future of live events.”

He added, “My message to investors, partners, and consumers is clear: this company is positioned to deliver scalable growth, differentiated value, and unforgettable experiences. I’m excited to contribute to its next chapter.”

Tixbase continues to position itself as a player in the evolving live entertainment ecosystem, focusing on innovation and transparency as key differentiators in a competitive ticketing market.