Gem & Jam Festival Returns to Tucson in 2026 With Star-Studded Lineup, New Partnership

After a brief hiatus, the beloved Gem & Jam Festival will return to the Sonoran Desert next year with a reimagined production and a massive lineup featuring more than 50 artists. Set for February 6–8, 2026 at the Pima County Fairgrounds in Tucson, Arizona, the multi-sensory event promises to deliver its signature fusion of music, art, and crystal culture — and this time with a new partner to help take things to the next level.

The 17th edition of the festival marks a new chapter through a collaboration with Relentless Beats, the Arizona-based independent promoter behind major events including Goldrush Music Festival, DUSK, and Decadence Arizona. Organizers say the partnership will expand the festival’s reach and production capabilities for its biggest year yet.

"We've taken years off before, but as promised, we're back in 2026 with an incredible lineup and a renewed energy to recreate that Gem & Jam magic our community knows and loves," said co-producer Josh Pollack. "We couldn't be more thrilled to be partnering with Relentless Beats — the timing couldn't be better to have them officially on board."

The 2026 lineup spans electronic, funk, and experimental sounds, with headliners CloZee, Tycho, G Jones b2b EPROM, TroyBoi, and Boombassador (Boombox x The Polish Ambassador) leading the charge. Other acts include Desert Dwellers, Flamingosis, J.Worra, Ivy Lab, Sunsquabi, Yheti b2b Toadface, Mr. Bill, Moontricks, Tauk, The Polish Ambassador’s Dead Polish, and dozens more.

True to its roots, Gem & Jam will feature immersive art installations, live painting, gem and mineral exhibits, and workshops alongside a full schedule of daytime and late-night performances. The sprawling 640-acre fairgrounds, located about 20 miles south of downtown Tucson, provides a desert backdrop well-suited to the festival’s mix of creativity and community.

Tickets and Camping Options

Three-day pre-sale general admission and VIP tickets are available now, with the general on-sale beginning Friday, October 17, at 10 a.m. MST. VIP passes include early entry, exclusive viewing areas, VIP lounges, upgraded bathrooms, and a merch package.

Camping options range from free walk-in camping to car and RV passes, with premium glamping and VIP glamping packages available. Those packages include insulated tents, mattresses, electricity, and access to shaded camping areas near the festival grounds.

For tickets, camping details, and updates, visit GemAndJamFestival.com.