George Strait to Return to Clemson’s Memorial Stadium After 25 Years

George Strait will return to Clemson University’s Memorial Stadium for the first time in more than 25 years.

The country music legend is set to perform at the South Carolina venue on May 2, 2026, with special guests Cody Johnson and Wyatt Flores. The Clemson concert is the only show Strait has announced for 2026 so far.

The concert marks the first major music event at Memorial Stadium since 1999, when Strait last headlined the venue as part of his George Strait Chevy Truck Music Festival. That tour, which also featured then-rising stars Kenny Chesney, The Chicks, and Tim McGraw, was one of the most successful country music tours of the late 1990s.

Advertisement

Outside of touring, Strait has several major honors coming up. In December 2025, he will be recognized at the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C., for his contributions to American culture. He will be honored alongside KISS, Gloria Gaynor, Michael Crawford, and Sylvester Stallone.

In early 2026, Strait will also be inducted into the Texas Songwriters Hall of Fame, recognizing his decades-long influence as a performer and songwriter.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. ET on October 31. For more information and additional details, fans can visit George Strait’s official website.